World’s Tallest Pendulum Ride to Open at Six Flags Great Adventure in 2019

JACKSON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Great Adventure, the World’s Ultimate Thrill Park, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC Entertainment, today announced that it will premiere the world’s tallest pendulum ride, Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth, in 2019. Towering at a staggering 17 stories tall, this jaw-dropping, spinning disk will reach speeds up to 75 miles per hour as it spins and swings to breathtaking heights.

“Innovation is part of the Six Flags DNA and we deliver new, groundbreaking attractions every season,” said Park President John Winkler. “Wonder Woman is one of the world’s most iconic DC Super Heroes, and we are thrilled to add this action-packed ride bearing her name to our Metropolis themed area.”

Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth is an oversized pendulum-shaped ride that will send guests on a dizzying journey to extreme heights. Highlights include:

Massive, 17-story pendulum that swings back and forth;

40 riders propelled in counterclockwise circles;

Speeds of nearly 75 miles per hour;

Riders experience a feeling of weightlessness at 172 feet in the air; and

Floorless seats that leave riders’ feet dangling as they whirl through the air.

Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth is expected to debut in the late spring of 2019. It will be located near the extremely popular, DC-branded attractions like Batman: The Ride, Cyborg Cyber Spin, Justice League: Battle for Metropolis and The Dark Knight Coaster.

For more information about Wonder Woman Lasso of Truth and next season at Six Flags Great Adventure, visit www.sixflags.com/greatadventure/attractions/newfor2019

Six Flags Great Adventure is also announcing the start of 2019 Season Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend featuring the best deal of the year — savings up to 70% off on a 2019 Pass.

August 30 through September 3, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Combo Season Pass with every Pass purchased. Gold Combo Season Passes include admission to Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor, and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.

During the Flash Sale, guests can also join the Six Flags Membership program for 50% off the full Season Membership price and receive three free bonus months. Six Flags Membership includes all of the benefits of Season Pass plus over 50 additional benefits such as unlimited soft drinks, preferred parking, walk-on passes for rides, and exclusive waterpark seating. Members can also participate in Six Flags Membership Rewards, a new loyalty program that allows guests to earn valuable prizes just for riding rides, seeing shows, and having a great time at the park.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.4 billion in revenue and 25 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC Entertainment

DC Entertainment, home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, The Flash), DC Vertigo (Sandman, Fables) and MAD, is the creative division charged with strategically integrating across Warner Bros. and WarnerMedia. DC Entertainment works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC Entertainment is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics in the world.

WONDER WOMAN, BATMAN, CYBORG and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics and Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s18)