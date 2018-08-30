Record-Breaking Launch Coaster to Debut at Six Flags Great America

The triple record-breaking Maxx Force will take riders from 0-78 mph in under 2 seconds!

GURNEE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Great America, the Thrill Capital of the Midwest, today announced a revolutionary, triple-record breaking, new roller coaster coming to the park in 2019. Maxx Force will be the fastest launch coaster in North America, and feature the fastest inversion and highest double inversion of any roller coaster in the world.

“Six Flags reigns supreme for record-breaking, one-of-a-kind rides and world-class thrills,” said Six Flags Great America Park President Hank Salemi. “The new Maxx Force coaster is in a class all by itself, launching riders from 0 to 78 miles per hour in under two seconds. No other coaster in the country accelerates at that blistering speed.”

Maxx Force highlights include:

A unique air-powered launching system propelling guests forward at record speeds;

The world’s highest double inversion at 175 feet above the ground;

The fastest inversion on any roller coaster in the world with a 60 miles-per-hour zero-G roll;

Five high-speed inversions; and

One-of-a-kind custom coaster trains modeled after Formula One racing cars

Maxx Force will be the park’s 17th roller coaster and is scheduled to debut in summer 2019 in the Carousel Plaza area of the park.

For more information on Maxx Force and the 2019 season at Six Flags Great America, visit www.sixflags.com/greatamerica/newfor2019

Six Flag Great America is also announcing the start of 2019 Season Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day featuring the best deal of the year — save over 70% on a 2019 Pass.

August 30 through September 3, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Season Pass with every Pass purchased. Gold Season Passes include admission to Six Flags Great America, and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.

During the Flash Sale guests can also join the Six Flags Membership program for 60% off the full Season Membership price and receive three free bonus months. Six Flags Membership includes all of the benefits of Season Pass plus over 50 additional benefits such as unlimited soft drinks, preferred parking, walk-on passes for rides, and exclusive waterpark seating. Members can also participate in Six Flags Membership Rewards, a new loyalty program that allows guests to earn valuable prizes just for riding rides, seeing shows, and having a great time at the park.

