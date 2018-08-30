Tungsten Network Selects NewVoiceMedia as Contact Center Partner to Transform Service Experience for Global Customer Base

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NewVoiceMedia, a leading provider of cloud contact center and inside sales solutions, announced today that Tungsten Network has selected its NVM Platform to better serve its global customer-base by delivering exceptional, emotive experiences.

Tungsten Network, a secure business transaction network, signed an agreement with NewVoiceMedia to provide a state-of-the-art experience for its 300,000 customers in 192 countries, while improving its sales performance, operational efficiencies and team productivity. Following a market evaluation, the company replaced technology from ShoreTel with NewVoiceMedia’s platform, for its Salesforce integration, call recording and reporting capabilities, together with its global call routing architecture, Global Voice Assurance (GVA).

Salesforce CTI integration is central to the NVM Platform, enabling businesses like Tungsten Network to create customer experiences that help them serve better and sell more. NewVoiceMedia’s solution integrates effectively, for better access to rich customer data, from which agents can make personal connections through every channel.

With GVA, Tungsten Network can route calls using the most efficient path, ensuring clear voice quality by making use of the telephony infrastructure local to the caller and the agent. The company can easily overflow calls between regions to reduce customer wait time and maximize customer service levels, while reporting can also be consolidated and simplified, giving the business a global or local view of performance statistics and reducing administrative overheads.

Kevin Braim, Head of Technical Operations at Tungsten Network, comments, “We wanted to improve our customer experience by deploying cloud contact center technology with crystal clear voice quality and efficient Salesforce integration, as part of our long-term strategy. We are looking forward to enhancing our customer satisfaction with NewVoiceMedia’s cloud contact center platform, to deliver exceptional customer experiences, across our global business.”

Chris Haggis, SVP Customer Success at NewVoiceMedia, adds, “We are now living and working in the Age of Customer Experience where organizations are increasingly being defined by customer delight. We are pleased to have been selected as an important partner of Tungsten Network as it seeks to compete on customer experience and I look forward to seeing the company make this transformation for its growing customer base.”

About NewVoiceMedia

NewVoiceMedia is a leading global provider of cloud contact center and inside sales technology that enables businesses to create exceptional, emotive customer experiences to serve better and sell more.

Its award-winning platform joins up all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.

NewVoiceMedia's 700+ customers include Canadian Cancer Society, Ebury, FCR Media, FlixBus, JustGiving, Kingston University, Lumesse, Paysafe and Vax. For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter @NewVoiceMedia.