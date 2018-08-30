SentinelOne Partners with Sumo Logic to Give Customers Full Visibility into Cloud Integrated Threat Intelligence

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SentinelOne, the autonomous endpoint protection company, announced this morning the company has partnered with Sumo Logic, the leading cloud-native, machine data analytics platform that delivers continuous intelligence. Sumo Logic now integrates directly into the SentinelOne platform in order to provide continuous security intelligence. Through the partnership, Sumo Logic customers will be able to leverage SentinelOne’s next-generation endpoint protection directly through the Sumo Logic platform to prevent, detect, and undo known and unknown threats in real time.

“Moving to the cloud doesn’t have to mean sacrificing visibility of the threats trying to penetrate your organization and compromise critical applications and data,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO and Co-Founder, SentinelOne. “With undetected attacks lurking around every corner, you need tools that can identify, eradicate and contain threats fast. Our integration with Sumo Logic puts enhanced control in customers’ hands, providing real-time security intelligence that strengthens the overall security posture.”

Through this partnership, the SentinelOne platform integrates with Sumo Logic to automatically eliminate threats in real time for on-premises and cloud environments. Customers will gain visibility into which adversaries may be targeting their organization with strategic, operational and technical reporting and alerts. Unlike other endpoint integrations with Sumo Logic, joint customers will be able to analyze their logs for threats and indicators of compromise as well as directly eradicate and contain malware in an instant via a direct cloud-to-cloud integration.

“At Sumo Logic, our goal is to provide our customers with the best real-time operational, security and business insights for their modern applications and cloud infrastructures,” said Bruno Kurtic, Founding VP of Product and Strategy, Sumo Logic. “Our integration with SentinelOne takes security visibility to the next level by empowering our joint customers to add endpoint security events and data across their cloud and hybrid environments to the Sumo Logic platform in order to identify anomalies and security vulnerabilities, and eradicate malware to stay ahead of today’s increasingly sophisticated cyber actors.”

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne delivers autonomous endpoint protection through a single agent that successfully prevents, detects and responds to attacks across all major vectors. Designed for extreme ease of use, the S1 platform saves customers time by applying AI to automatically eliminate threats in real time for both on premise and cloud environments and is the only solution to provide full visibility across networks directly from the endpoint. To learn more visit sentinelone.com or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic is a secure, cloud-native, machine data analytics service, delivering real-time, continuous intelligence from structured, semi-structured and unstructured data across the entire application lifecycle and stack. More than 1,600 customers around the globe rely on Sumo Logic for the analytics and insights to build, run and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. With Sumo Logic, customers gain a multi-tenant, service-model advantage to accelerate their shift to continuous innovation, increasing competitive advantage, business value and growth.

Founded in 2010, Sumo Logic is a privately held company based in Redwood City, Calif. and is backed by Accel Partners, DFJ, Greylock Partners, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Sequoia Capital and Sutter Hill Ventures. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.