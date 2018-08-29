Children in Phoenix Receive Free Comprehensive Eye Exams and Prescription Glasses as Part of Back-to-School Public Health Event

UnitedHealthcare mascot Dr. Health E. Hound greets kids from the Alhambra School District as they get ready to receive a no-cost comprehensive eye exam as part of a back-to-school eye-health event at the Alhambra Family Resource Center using the Eye Care 4 Kids mobile clinic. The event is part of a nationwide grant program by UnitedHealthcare. Eye Care 4 Kids in Arizona received a $5,000 grant for the local event (Photo: Mark Peterman).

UnitedHealthcare mascot Dr. Health E. Hound greets kids from the Alhambra School District as they get ready to receive a no-cost comprehensive eye exam as part of a back-to-school eye-health event at the Alhambra Family Resource Center using the Eye Care 4 Kids mobile clinic. The event is part of a nationwide grant program by UnitedHealthcare. Eye Care 4 Kids in Arizona received a $5,000 grant for the local event (Photo: Mark Peterman).

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phoenix-area children received free comprehensive eye exams and glasses donations as part of a back-to-school eye-health event. The exams were conducted by board-certified optometrists at the Alhambra Family Resource Center using the Eye Care 4 Kids mobile clinic, and any child with the need for prescription eyewear will receive a free pair of glasses during a follow-up visit.

The event is part of a grant program from UnitedHealthcare to nonprofits in cities across the country to coordinate free comprehensive eye exams, vision screenings and glasses donations. Eye Care 4 Kids in Arizona received a $5,000 grant for the local event. This builds on an existing community investment in Arizona to improve eye care with VisionQuest 20/20, which showcased its “gamified” screenings at the Alhambra event.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for UnitedHealth Group.