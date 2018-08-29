UMass Memorial Medical Center and HealthLoop Partner to Empower Patients and Improve Outcomes

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UMass Memorial Medical Center, the region’s trusted academic medical center, recently partnered with HealthLoop, the leading patient engagement software solution, to support patients receiving total joint surgery. UMass Memorial’s fellow-ship trained physicians have been at the forefront in identifying quality of care and patient satisfaction best practices as part of a national academic task force.

HealthLoop’s solution enables care teams to engage all patients before and after admission through automated daily check-ins. By sending the right information at the right time, HealthLoop identifies those patients that need help in real-time, allowing care teams to proactively intervene before costs and complications escalate.

“We’re excited to partner with UMass Memorial, a leader in healthcare, and bring HealthLoop to patients throughout the Worcester region,” says Todd Johnson, CEO of HealthLoop. “Our vision is to empower patients and enable care teams to achieve better outcomes. This partnership acknowledges that our customers realize the potential of their patients and care teams to deliver those desired outcomes.”

“Our Orthopedic Center of Excellence has partnered with HealthLoop to enhance the engagement of our patients undergoing surgical procedures," said David Ayers, MD, The Pappas Chair, department of Orthopedics & Rehabilitation Medicine, UMass Memorial Medical Center, University of Massachusetts Medical School. “HealthLoop provides a tool that establishes a real-time connection between our patients and our surgeons, improving pre-operative education and preparation as well as facilitating post-operative rapid recovery protocols. While we are currently in the 97th percentile in patient experience for total joint replacement patients, we are always striving to improve the connection to our patients and believe that HealthLoop will help us accomplish this.”

Providers that have utilized HealthLoop in orthopedics have witnessed a 54 percent drop in complications, and a 45 percent reduction in readmissions. Moreover, HealthLoop customers report that 74 percent of their patients complete patient reported outcome measures (PROMs) over 12 months. Additionally, 92 percent of patients using their solution are “Extremely Likely to Recommend” their provider to a friend or colleague.

According to Johnson, “These findings are further evidence that our solution dramatically improves patient satisfaction and care management performance. Our customers understand the value of scaling care teams through the power of patients, and we’re excited to support them in delivering elevated patient experiences and achieving better outcomes.”

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has also recognized the value of virtual check-ins and remote patient monitoring (RPM) and just last month introduced its 2019 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule and Quality Payment Program, with several amendments designed to accelerate the use of patient engagement and RPM in the market. Incentives for physicians using remote patient monitoring technologies have been improving in recent years. With CMS’ proposed rule, these incentives are about to get much stronger.

ABOUT HEALTHLOOP

HealthLoop enables care teams to engage all patients before and after admission through automated daily check-ins. By sending the right information at the right time, HealthLoop identifies those patients that need help in real-time, allowing care teams to proactively intervene before costs and complications escalate. HealthLoop facilitates over 80,000 non face-to-face visits every month. To learn more, visit www.healthloop.com.

ABOUT UMASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER

Patients and families trust UMass Memorial Medical Center as the region’s leading academic medical center committed to improving the health of our communities in Central Massachusetts. With our partner, the University of Massachusetts Medical School, we are committed to excellence in primary and specialty care, community service, teaching, and research. The Medical Center offers advanced technology and support services for patients and families, providing the region with specialists renowned for their expertise in caring for adults and children.

Connect with us via @umassmemorial and @umassmemorialmedicalcenter on Instagram, @umassmemorial on Twitter, and via UMass Memorial Health Care and UMass Memorial Medical Center on Facebook. Read our Simply Well Blog and for appointments or other health care needs, call 855 UMASS MD or visit www.umassmemorial.org.