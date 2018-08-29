Esker Achieves Record Sales Growth, Enhances Customer Experience Through Partnerships and Solutions Improvements

MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esker, Inc., a worldwide leader in document process automation solutions and pioneer in cloud computing, recently announced that the company once again experienced its most successful quarter in company history. Fueled by an increased demand for AI-driven solutions and the company’s commitment to delivering comprehensive, industry-leading solutions, the first quarter of 2018 marked Esker’s 40th consecutive quarter of positive growth, with the second quarter continuing that trend.

“This year has been productive and profitable for Esker, thus far. We continue to experience dynamic, double-digit growth quarter over quarter and year over year,” said Steve Smith, U.S. chief operations officer at Esker. “Moving forward, this gives us the resources to pursue a strategy that combines organic growth and acquisitions.”

In light of this growth, Lyon, France-based Esker was recently awarded the Futur40 award by Forbes France for recognition as one of the fastest growing small and medium-sized enterprises in France.

2018 highlights

During the first half of 2018, Esker gained several notable clients across a variety of industries. These customers experienced significant results following the implementation of Esker’s documents processing automation solutions:

Heineken Spain increased its order processing speed fivefold

Delicato Vineyards achieved a 60-percent increase in order processing speed

Trek Bicycles reduced past-due percentage by four percent, as well as Days Sales Outstanding (DSO)

Pelican Products automated its accounts payable invoicing and order management processes, reducing its order entry time by 80 percent

New customer contracts have been a huge driver of success in the first half of 2018, with the cumulative value of new contracts up 54 percent year over year. In addition, Esker’s continued focus on enhancing the customer experience has led to many existing customers expanding their contracts and implementing additional solutions throughout the year.

“Our growth throughout 2018 can be largely attributed to increased interest in cloud-based automation solutions. Revenues from these solutions increased by 21 percent over the quarter, representing 87 percent of the Esker’s business,” Smith said. “We’re continuing to see demand among businesses for AI-driven automation solutions that further their digital transformation goals.”

Esker also experienced growth in the form of partnerships. Since the start of the year, Esker has partnered with several leaders in the industry, including:

Viveris, a French-based systems integrator, allowing for faster implementation while maintaining high standards of customer service.

Optima EMC, a global implementation organization, providing a more holistic set of offerings that complement the evolving nature of digital transformation.

Genpact, a global professional services firm that delivers digital transformation for its clients.

Rimilia, a developer of automated intelligent financial solutions, providing Esker’s customers and prospects with market-leading cash application automation.

Through pursuing these partnerships, Esker has consistently maintained its dedication to exceptional customer service and experience.

Solution advancements

Esker showcased advancements in its artificial intelligence and machine-learning capabilities at this year’s Esker Americas User Conference (EAUC) in April. Esker’s customers and employees came together in Madison, Wisconsin, to learn more about Esker’s full suite of solutions and evolving capabilities.

Since the conference, Esker has expanded the functionality of its Esker Anywhere™ mobile application to support order management. The new features allow mobile users to easily place orders in a variety of forms and gives sales representatives greater visibility into the order process with a mobile dashboard as well as seamless integration with Esker’s AI-driven document process automation solutions. Additional improvements to the sales order process include integrating the Oracle E-Business Suite Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution, streamlining Electronic Data Interchange (EDI)-based document processing and automating orders referencing quotes.

Esker also received ISO 27001:2013 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS) this year. ISO 27001 provides an international standard for evaluating the implementation, management and maintenance of information security within a company. This certification demonstrates that Esker has implemented information security in all areas of the organization.

Esker anticipates continued growth in the second half of 2018 as a result of these solution improvements and strategic partnerships.

About Esker

Esker is a worldwide leader in cloud-based document process automation software, helping financial and customer service departments digitally transform their order-to-cash (O2C) and purchase-to-pay (P2P) cycles. Used by more than 6,000 companies worldwide, Esker’s solutions incorporate technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on Twitter @EskerInc and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.