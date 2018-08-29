SurePeople Partners with the National Center for Healthcare Leadership

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SurePeople, a global HR technology company providing the next generation of talent analytics and workforce tools, today announced a new collaboration with the National Center for Healthcare Leadership (NCHL), the country’s leading not-for-profit organization that works to improve health by enhancing the capacity of healthcare leaders.

SurePeople was chosen based on the company’s thought leadership, best-in-class talent solutions, and commitment to NCHL’s mission to ensure that high-quality, relevant, and accountable leadership is available to meet the needs of 21st century healthcare. NCHL’s work emphasizes forging collaborations across health systems to identify and share best practices in leadership and organizational excellence.

“SurePeople’s expertise in talent analytics and leadership development will add incredible value to our efforts,” said Andy Garman, Psy.D., CEO of the National Center for Healthcare Leadership. “Healthcare is rapidly changing, and leaders need to adapt and start planning for the future. SurePeople’s team and cutting-edge solutions will help us to promote evidence-based leadership practices and forward-thinking approaches for our members and the field.”

SurePeople will actively support NCHL in its mission and bring awareness to the organization while providing the organization's leaders with advanced knowledge in technology, talent analytics, and data-driven solutions. SurePeople customers that are also premium members of NCHL will have access to the NCHL leadership competencies through SurePeople’s advanced competency platform that turns data into immediate action with individualized development programs.

“The National Center for Healthcare Leadership is a best-in-class not-for-profit organization that brings extraordinary value to health systems around the county,” said Niko Drakoulis, Founder and CEO of SurePeople. “We’re proud to serve as a collaborator in its efforts to advance leadership practices that improve the health of our communities while recognizing leadership and organizational excellence in the field.”

ABOUT SUREPEOPLE

SurePeople is the perfect solution for the human side of your business. The global HR technology company provides SMB to enterprise-level organizations with a holistic, full-scale solution driven by proprietary psychometric and organizational performance data on your people and culture.

SurePeople’s advanced algorithm immediately transforms the data into action through cloud-based tools that deliver personalized development programs, collaboration and feedback applications, team management insights, talent analytics that support intelligent hiring decisions, and much more. SurePeople develops and connects your people, ensuring that your culture is strong and your business is prepared for the future of work.

Headquartered in Chicago, SurePeople has offices and team members around the world, including North America (Boston, Miami, Portland), Australia, India, and South America. To learn more, visit www.SurePeople.com.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL CENTER FOR HEALTHCARE LEADERSHIP

Established in 2001, the not-for-profit National Center for Healthcare Leadership (NCHL) serves as a catalyst to ensure the availability of accountable and transformational leadership for our 21st century healthcare needs. Through its support of interorganizational learning collaboratives, NCHL pursues a vision to improve population health through leadership and organizational excellence. For more information, please visit NCHL’s website at www.nchl.org.