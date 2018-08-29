Collective Medical Partners with the Hospital Council of Northern and Central California

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collective Medical, delivering the nation’s largest and most effective network for care collaboration, today announced a partnership with the Hospital Council of Northern and Central California. The partnership focuses on addressing emergency department (ED) crowding and supporting both urban and rural populations. Within these communities, the partnership will focus on populations with social determinants of health--including the homeless and mentally ill--individuals with a potential opioid addiction, and the growing population of aging adults.

California is a national leader in pioneering approaches to these complex populations, especially the homeless, given that 25 percent of the nation’s homeless population lives in the state, compounded by the magnitude of the state’s housing crisis. Collective currently supports several Whole Person Care programs that address these populations in counties such as Alameda, Contra Costa, Placer counties, and Medi-Cal Health Homes in San Francisco.

Collective is currently partnered with more than a dozen state hospital associations across the U.S. Collective’s network and EDie application, a real-time, risk-adjusted event notification and care collaboration platform specific to the ED, is fueled by collaborations between emergent, inpatient, post-acute, mental and behavioral, and ambulatory settings, as well as stakeholders in ACOs and health plans. This puts the company in a unique position to support the Hospital Council’s objectives. At-risk individuals have needs that often cannot be met at any single point of care.

“Collective has successfully empowered care teams throughout California and across the country to drastically improve patient outcomes,” says Dr. Casey Grover, emergency physician at the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, which has been on the Collective network since 2016. “Collective’s network gives our hospital the insights needed to identify at-risk and complex patients and coordinate around the best plan of care.”

Similarly, the California Health Care Foundation recently announced an investment in Collective to jumpstart care collaboration in the state and to demonstrate how the successes achieved by other regions--including Washington, Oregon, New Mexico and West Virginia-- can be achieved by Northern and Central California.

“This partnership will build on our current initiatives and infrastructure by allowing hospitals to collaborate with one another to provide our patients with the best quality of care,” says Art Sponseller President and CEO of the Hospital Council. “We have already seen Collective at work in other parts of our state, and it is time to start fully utilizing this technology.”

Sponseller continues, “Local collaborative care networks in California use the Collective platform to create best practices to better identify and support individuals who frequently use emergency departments. This includes the overlapping populations of the homeless, the mentally ill, and those seeking controlled substances.”

“We’re honored to partner with the Hospital Council and to support efforts to address the opioid epidemic and better support the homeless and those individuals with social determinants of health,” says Chris Klomp, CEO of Collective. "We’re excited to be a part of the collaborative effort between so many organizations in California coming together with the needs of patients at heart.”

Collective is endorsed as a best practice for emergency medicine by the American College of Emergency Physicians and has been recognized by Inc. Magazine and by the MountainWest Capital Network as one of Utah’s fastest growing companies.

Learn more about Collective’s impact at www.collectivemedical.com.

ABOUT COLLECTIVE MEDICAL

Collective Medical empowers care teams to improve patient outcomes by closing the communication gaps that undermine patient care. With a nationwide network engaged with every national health plan in the country, hundreds of hospitals and health systems and tens of thousands of providers, Collective’s system-agnostic platform is trusted by care teams to identify at-risk and complex patients and facilitate actionable collaboration to make better care decisions and improve outcomes. Based in Salt Lake City, Collective is proven to streamline transitions of care, improve coordination across diverse care teams, and reduce medically unnecessary hospital admissions. Learn more at www.collectivemedical.com and Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT THE HOSPITAL COUNCIL OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL CALIFORNIA

The Hospital Council of Northern and Central California is a nonprofit hospital and health system trade association established in 1961, representing 185 hospitals and health systems in 50 of California’s 58 counties—from Kern County to the Oregon border. The Hospital Council’s membership includes hospitals and health systems ranging from small, rural hospitals to large, urban medical centers, representing more than 37,000 licensed beds.