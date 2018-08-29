Open Influence and Icicle Join Forces

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Open Influence, a leading data-driven influencer marketing company, today announced a Preferred Regional Technology Partnership with Icicle Group, Hong Kong’s leading marketing solutions provider. The engagement builds on a highly successful pilot program in the Asia Pacific Region, where Open Influence worked with Icicle to implement campaigns that reached over 20,000,000 viewers in 2018.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Open Influence,” said Bonnie Chan Woo, CEO of Icicle Group. “In the past year, we have seen how Open Influence’s superior technology leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to deliver high-performing KOL marketing campaigns across the world. Open Influence’s data-driven, measurable approach is what our sophisticated brand clients are looking for. With innovative and disruptive brands increasingly looking beyond their domestic markets, we see a fast-growing demand in the Asian market for leading-edge data-driven global KOL marketing solutions. As such, we are excited to announce that Honma Golf, one of the most prestigious and iconic Asian brands in the golf industry, is expected to be the first brand in Asia to leverage Icicle’s expertise in global market expansion propelled by Open Influence’s proprietary technology stack.”

Today’s agreement names Icicle Group as Open Influence’s Preferred Regional Technology Partner for the Greater China Region. “When entering the Chinese market, we wanted a partner that understood the needs of the world’s most discerning brands to help us further refine our solution and technology stack for the Chinese market -- we are proud to announce that Icicle is that partner,” said Eric Dahan, CEO and Co-founder of Open Influence.

Proprietary AI enabled technology drives predictable and consistent return on investment

“The combined power of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and strategic creativity has proven to deliver outstanding measurable performance for leading brands across the industry,” said Bonnie Chan Woo. “We have done much research and find that Open Influence’s proprietary technology stack, recognized by Amazon as being on the forefront of AI application, is the best in the market for effective campaign execution and optimizing return on investment.”

About Icicle Group Holdings Limited (HKEX stock code: 8429)

Commencing business in the late 1990s, the Group is a marketing production company headquartered in Hong Kong. The Group’s business covers overall project management and marketing production services, focusing on physical media production and management, digital media production, and cross media development, helping clients to implement their branding and marketing strategies in a diversified, flexible, consistent and cost-effective way. It has an extensive and diversified client base comprising global financial institutions, luxury brand retailers, local retail chain stores and multinational corporations from different business sectors. https://www.iciclegroup.com/

About Open Influence

Open Influence is a data-driven global influencer marketing company that helps brands and advertisers engage and grow their desired audiences through social media. Open Influence is both platform and talent agnostic, and works with the entire spectrum of influencers; from social celebrities to micro-influencers. The company’s proprietary platform boasts the industry’s largest collection of influencer data, and leverages machine learning and image recognition to analyze more than 100 million pieces of content from over 465,000 influencers and counting. Open Influence provides customized end-to-end influencer marketing solutions for brands on both an entirely outsourced and a-la-carte basis. Its team collaborates closely with every client to develop award-winning creative strategies, and its advanced audience analytics allow brands to target based on location, education, age, gender, consumer preferences and more. Headquartered in Los Angeles with satellite offices across the globe, Open Influence offers support in virtually all languages and has managed campaigns for top brands from a variety of industries including Bose, Coca-Cola, Disney, Nestle, Puma, Toyota and Verizon. https://openinfluence.com/