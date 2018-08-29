Rambus and Infineon Renew Patent License Agreement

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) announced that it has renewed its patent license agreement with Infineon Technologies. Under the terms of the ten-year extension of its previous agreement, Infineon will license Rambus’ Differential Power Analysis (DPA) Countermeasure portfolio. DPA Countermeasures protect devices and integrated circuits against DPA and other related side-channel attacks. Specific terms of the agreement are confidential.

“We are pleased that Infineon is renewing its patent license agreement,” said Kit Rodgers, SVP of Technology Partnerships and Corporate Development at Rambus. “There is an ongoing need for a comprehensive solution to protect devices from side-channel attacks.”

DPA countermeasures include extensive software, hardware and protocol techniques to protect devices from side-channel attacks and make products tamper-resistant.

For additional information on DPA Countermeasures, visit www.rambus.com/security/dpa-countermeasures/.

Source: Rambus Inc.