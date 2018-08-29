FanDuel Group and Minute Media Team Up to Launch The Duel, a Fan-Fueled Content Platform for Fantasy Sports and Sports Betting

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, FanDuel Group, innovative sports-tech entertainment company, and global publishing platform, Minute Media, announced the launch of The Duel (www.fanduel.com/theduel), a fan-generated digital platform focused on fantasy sports and sports betting news and information. This strategic partnership brings together authentic, fan-fueled editorial content alongside expert-led video and audio programming for the growing segment of fantasy sports and betting fanatics.

“FanDuel is founded on the idea of bringing fans closer to the sports they love, and now, together with Minute Media, we’re letting fans into the press box,” said Matt King, CEO, FanDuel Group. “We want to give fans a designated platform for all sports and fantasy content, and The Duel is part of our broader efforts to do so.”

Powered by Minute Media’s fan-fueled content technologies, The Duel will be a hub for the most popular fantasy sports, betting, and sports entertainment content across NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAAF, NCAAB, and PGA. The platform will also feature expert audio and video content from popular FanDuel personalities including JJ Zachariason, Jim Sannes, and Brandon Gdula. Whether fans are doing research for their fantasy lineups or looking for trending sports news, The Duel will feature something for everyone.

“With the recent changes to the US sports betting market, there is no better time to be making this strategic move,” said Rich Routman, President, Minute Media. “The fantasy and sports betting industries have been on the rise for quite some time, and the opportunity to shake things up by leveraging authentic fan voices, is an opportunity that Minute Media and FanDuel are collectively excited about."

The Duel taps into Minute Media’s platform that allows fans to create, publish, share, and distribute thousands of pieces of content daily. The platform will also have a dedicated section for sports betting odds, powered by Oddshark.

To learn more about how to contribute to The Duel, head to www.fanduel.com/theduel/about.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, DRAFT, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 8 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Paddy Power Betfair plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

About Minute Media

Minute Media is a leading sports media and technology company, powered by authentic and socially driven content created by the fans, for the fans. Minute Media’s products enable fans to create, publish, share, and distribute sports content around the world. This unique approach to covering sports fuses topical sports stories with everyday pop culture, creating a fresh new voice in the world of sports media. Minute Media’s family of sports destinations includes 90min, 12up, and DBLTAP. The company is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors including Battery Ventures, Dawn Capital, Gemini Ventures, North Base Media, ProSieben, Qumra Capital, Goldman Sachs, La Maison, Vintage Investments, and Remagine Ventures.