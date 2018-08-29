Grindr, in Partnership with Bucksense, Launches Self-Service Advertising Product

LOS ANGELES & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Grindr, the world’s largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans and queer people, and Bucksense, the programmatic platform for agile marketers, announced the launch of an innovative service, designed to connect Grindr’s LGBTQ+ audience and advertisers directly. Through the power of Bucksense’s platform Directopub, Grindr can now offer its ad inventory directly to advertisers of all sizes, budgets and expertise on a global scale.

Bucksense’s Directopub is a white-label solution that gives publishers the ability to serve the whole spectrum of direct-to-advertiser opportunities. Through this new partnership, Grindr now has its own branded, self-serve platform backed by the size and expertise of Bucksense’s Customer Service team and tailored to the varying skill level and needs of advertisers.

Advertisers who wish to launch campaigns on Grindr can do so quickly and easily, while reaching the right audience and inventory and avoiding the complex and costly steps and touchpoints commonly found on other platforms. Not only does this partnership provide all advertisers direct access to the enormous spending power of the LGBTQ+ community, but this self-service platform will also enable small, LGBTQ-owned businesses with limited budgets to directly reach their community.

“Cutting out the intermediaries simply makes sense for the main parties involved,” said Cristian Carnevale, CEO of Bucksense. “Grindr shares our vision that proper use of technology can enable advertisers of all budgets to reach publishers directly, rather than adding steps and complexity to what should be a relatively simple process.”

For Grindr, this service will allow the company to address the needs and demand from smaller advertisers in an economically beneficial way for all parties. Advertisers with modest budgets can reach their target audience with state-of-the-art tools the ensures spend going to media, instead of being exhausted through fees.

“We are very happy with Directopub and our partnership with the Bucksense team, and we are excited for what this opportunity means for our advertisers and our community,” said Scott Chen, CTO and president at Grindr. “They were able to put together a fully customized platform and service for us in a very short period of time. This will enable us to grow and keep more revenue and let our team focus on serving our users with better and more localized experiences, which is what we do best.”

To access more information on Grindr’s direct-to-publisher self-service offering or to launch a new advertising campaign, please visit https://www.grindrads.com/index.html.

About Bucksense

Bucksense is the platform for advertisers and publishers looking to bring media buying in house. With its Self-Serve, Open API, and Whitelabel solutions, Bucksense offers marketers control over media buying: From FULL spend and placement transparency to the most advanced campaign management functions.

Part of Acotel Group SpA (ACO:IM), Bucksense is currently the platform of choice for 350+ agencies worldwide: www.bucksense.com

About Grindr

With 3.8 million daily active users in every country in the world, Grindr is the largest LGBTQ+ mobile social network. Since its launch in 2009, Grindr has grown to become a fundamental part of users' daily lives globally. The company continues to expand their ecosystem to enable all users to connect to the world around them. Through INTO, a digital content platform for and by the LGBTQ+ community, various events, and experiential opportunities, Grindr is helping users engage across the spectrum.

Headquartered in West Hollywood, California, Grindr is a Certified Transgender-Inclusive Business that encompasses a diverse and passionate family of makers, innovators, leaders, and most importantly, doers. Grindr employees are fueled by an endless curiosity, an ability to embrace change, a respectful and collaborative work environment, and a knack for crossing every finish line. Grindr is proud to have been recognized by Fast Company as one of the ten "Most Innovative Social Media Companies in 2016" and by Forbes as a "model for corporate social responsibility." Grindr is available on the App Store and Google Play.