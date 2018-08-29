Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin Kicks off 2018-2019 School Year on September 4

MCFARLAND, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Students and teachers at Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin (DCAWI) will start classes for the 2018-2019 school year on September 4. The Career Technical Education (CTE)-focused online public school – the first of its kind in Wisconsin – introduces students statewide in grades 9-12 to future career options through its full- and part-time programs.

DCAWI combines innovative technology with a rigorous curriculum led by Wisconsin-certified teachers to prepare students for college and careers. The school’s Destinations Pathways Program introduces students to technical and specialty trades through online courses focused on building skills in the fields of architecture and construction, business management and administration, finance, marketing, health science or information technology.

“ Our students are getting a jump-start on future career opportunities while still in high school,” said Nicholaus Sutherland, head of school at DCAWI. “ Our teachers are committed to the success of each student, no matter their goals, and the online learning platform offers an opportunity for students to reach their full potential.”

For students interested in exploring careers in the construction industry, DCAWI is the state’s first career prep program to offer pre-apprenticeship opportunities in the field. The school’s Operating Engineer Pre-apprenticeship Program prepares students to enter an apprenticeship training program in the construction industry in partnership with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139 and Fox Valley Technical College. Students gain knowledge and experience via the specialized curriculum, and have access to simulators of construction equipment such as cranes, bulldozers, excavators, forklifts and more.

“ Our partnership with DCAWI will help fill in-demand jobs right here in Wisconsin,” said Terry McGowan, president of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 139. “ By introducing the heavy equipment trade skills in an online setting, we’re able to reach more students across Wisconsin, and build the state’s future workforce in an innovative way.”

In addition to CTE courses, DCAWI students take classes in the core subjects of math, science, English language arts and history. Teachers facilitate live, interactive online classes, and connect with students and families via phone, email and online discussions to build close partnerships in support of academic success and long term goals. The online platform allows students to enjoy a safe learning environment while connecting with classmates and teachers from across the state.

DCAWI is accepting enrollment applications for the 2018-2019 academic year. Families are encouraged to attend an online or in-person information session hosted by the school. To learn more about enrollment and for a schedule of upcoming events, visit widca.k12.com or download the K12 enrollment app for iOS and Android devices.

About Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin

Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin, a charter school authorized by the McFarland School District, is the first-ever career and technical education-focused online high school in Wisconsin using the curriculum and academic programs of K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN). It is also the first online career readiness program in Wisconsin to offer a construction pre-apprenticeship program in partnership with industry leaders. As part of the Wisconsin public school system, Destinations Career Academy is tuition-free and serves students statewide in grades 9-12. For more information about Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin, visit widca.k12.com.