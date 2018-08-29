Advantmed’s ELEVATE! Software Receives HITRUST CSF Certification, Validates Commitment to Safeguarding Sensitive Information

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advantmed, LLC, an integrated risk-adjustment optimization and quality improvement company, received the HITRUST CSF Certification from HITRUST Alliance, a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to champion programs that safeguard sensitive information and manage information risk for organizations across all industries and throughout the third-party supply chain. Founded in 2007, HITRUST Alliance collaborates with privacy, information security and risk management leaders from both the public and private sectors to develop, maintain and provide broad access to its widely adopted common risk and compliance management and de-identification frameworks; related assessment and assurance methodologies; and initiatives advancing cyber sharing, analysis, and resilience.

“We are proud that our ELEVATE! solution has been certified by the HITRUST CSF, the most widely-adopted security framework in the U.S healthcare industry, which continues to improve and update its framework ensuring that organizations like Advantmed are prepared when new regulations and security risks are introduced,” says Amit Patel, vice president of technology and compliance, Advantmed. “This important certification is further validation that Advantmed provides a certifiable framework that provides health plan organizations with a comprehensive, flexible and efficient approach to regulatory compliance and risk management.”

Leveraging nationally and internationally accepted standards including ISO, NIST, PCI, HIPAA, and state laws to ensure a comprehensive set of baseline security controls, HITRUST CSF normalizes these security requirements and provides clarity and consistency, reducing the burden of compliance.

“Advantmed partners with health plans to elevate revenue and quality improvement with services that offer optimal results,” says Patel.

Advantmed’s solution suite includes risk adjustment analytics and coding, medical record retrieval, claims and data validation, HEDIS measurement and reporting, medical record abstraction, prospective health assessments, physician record review, member engagement and provider education.

About Advantmed, LLC

Advantmed, LLC is a healthcare solutions company dedicated to partnering with health plans, provider groups and risk-bearing entities to optimize risk adjustment and quality improvement programs. Our integrated and technology-enabled solutions improve health plan financial results and offer insights on health plan members. For more information on Advantmed’s solutions visit www.advantmed.com.

About HITRUST

HITRUST actively participates in many efforts in government advocacy, community building, and cybersecurity education. For more information, visit www.hitrustalliance.net.