Alliance HealthCare Radiology Finalizes Partnership with Northeast Radiology

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc. today announces our partnership with Northeast Radiology and welcomes Northeast Radiology into its Alliance HealthCare Radiology (“Alliance Radiology”) division. A national leader in radiology solutions, Alliance Radiology offers a full range of radiology solutions in partnership with hospitals, health systems and physician groups focused on superior patient care, operational excellence and market development.

”The team at Northeast Radiology couldn’t be a better match for us as we continue to serve patients via a network of freestanding outpatient and hospital-based offerings – including those throughout communities in the Northeast,” said Alliance Radiology President Rich Jones. “Their focus on compassionate care, low-cost imaging services and maintaining excellent clinical and quality standards is aligned with our own mission,” he added.

Northeast Radiology is a regional leader in multi-modality outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Five centers serve communities in New York and Connecticut, where integrated teams will continue to focus on referring provider and patient satisfaction. Employing nine radiologists and over 100 team members, Northeast Radiology is a recognized Breast Imaging Center of Excellence and will continue operations under the leadership of the two radiologist principals and their fellow physicians. Northeast Radiology adds to Alliance’s overall national and regional services, which include nearly 100 fixed-site locations and more than 600 diagnostic radiology imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET/CT, nuclear medicine, ultrasound and mammography.

“By partnering with a healthcare services provider with longevity, significant market share and a track record for excellence, we are confident that the Northeast Radiology team is joining a company that will enhance our ability to focus on our superior clinical services while aligning with our culture of compassionate care,” said Radiologist Mark Glicklich, M.D., Northeast Radiology Co-Founder. “In our search for the right partner, we looked closely at reputation and quality medical imaging standards,” said Northeast Radiology President and Radiologist Howard Lee, M.D. “Partnering with Alliance Radiology helps our team access best practice sharing through the Alliance national network of providers and hospitals, while continuing to provide the same compassionate care and fair pricing for the local community we’ve always served,” he added.

“We are pleased that Drs. Glicklich and Lee and their team will continue to serve as physician leaders and providers of exceptional care. Referring physicians and patients in the communities Northeast Radiology serves will experience the same excellence in service that they’re accustomed to receiving,” added Michael Douglas, Senior VP of Fixed Sites for Alliance Radiology.

With this strategic partnership, Alliance HealthCare Services continues its progress toward its vision of being a driving force in transforming healthcare. “We thank our Board of Directors, our owners at Tahoe Investment Group and Chairman Huang for their continued support of our growth, healthcare industry leadership and service to our patients and partners,” said Rhonda Longmore-Grund, Chief Financial Officer of Alliance HealthCare Services.

About Alliance HealthCare Services

Alliance HealthCare Services is a leading national provider of outsourced medical services including radiology, oncology and interventional. With a strategy of partnering with hospitals, health systems and physician practices, Alliance provides quality clinical services for over 1,100 hospitals and other healthcare partners in 46 states, where nearly 3,000 Alliance Team Members are committed to providing exceptional patient care and exceeding customer expectations. Alliance provides a full continuum of services, including mobile, fixed-site and comprehensive service line management and joint venture partnerships. We also operate freestanding clinics and independently owned ASCs. Alliance operates more than 600 diagnostic radiology, radiation therapy, and interventional radiology systems, including nearly 100 fixed-site radiology locations, 50+ cancer care centers, and 20+ pain management clinics. For more information, visit www.alliancehealthcareservices-us.com.

About Northeast Radiology

Northeast Radiology, with nine radiologists and more than 100 Team Members, has five locations: three in Connecticut and two in New York. Founded in 1996 Northeast Radiology offers comprehensive screening and diagnostic imaging services, including MRI, CT, PET/CT, nuclear medicine, ultrasound, 3D mammography and DEXA bone density scanning. The team specializes in all forms of imaging, including a women's health focus, including ACR accreditation and as a designated Breast Imaging Center of Excellence. For more information, please visit, www.nerad.com