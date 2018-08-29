Johnny Rockets Selects ENGIE Insight to Help Drive Sustainable Business Results

SPOKANE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ENGIE Insight, a leading energy and sustainability management company, has been selected by The Johnny Rockets Group to provide strategic utility expense data management and advisory solutions.

According to the Energy Information Administration, restaurants are the most energy-intensive commercial building type in the U.S., consuming three times the energy of the average commercial building per square foot. To identify opportunities for increased resource efficiencies and reduce bill complexity, ENGIE Insight will analyze Johnny Rockets’ resource consumption data, centralize data inputs, advise on energy procurement efforts and develop informed resource management action plans.

“ENGIE Insight has demonstrated it understands the challenges quick service restaurants face today and can help optimize energy usage and restructure energy contracts to overcome them,” said Joseph Koudelka, Vice President-Global Supply Chain, at Johnny Rockets. “ENGIE Insight’s analysis of our energy bills and data-driven action plans will not only help us to reduce resource costs, but also enable us to set more ambitious energy efficiency goals.”

Because discrepancies in utility bill frequency, format and detail make managing bills difficult and costly, ENGIE Insight takes a sophisticated approach that incorporates data management, advisory services and facility optimization. This innovative approach uncovers opportunities for cost savings and formalizes sustainability efforts. ENGIE Insight will centralize, audit and process 400 utility bills annually for Johnny Rockets to reduce bill complexity and eliminate processing errors and fees. Further, ENGIE Insight will negotiate optimal contracts for natural gas and electricity procurement in deregulated locations.

“We look forward working with Johnny Rockets, providing its corporate locations with our unique mix of data analytics technology and credible expertise to lower resource costs and achieve sustainable business outcomes,” said Martin Sieh, chief operating officer at ENGIE Insight.

About ENGIE Insight Services Inc.

ENGIE Insight (formerly Ecova Inc.) works with multi-site businesses that aim to thrive in a sustainable world. With accurate and comprehensive resource data – including energy, water, waste, and telecommunications – ENGIE Insight applies technology and expertise to lower costs, drive efficiencies, and reduce environmental impact. Leading customers, including more than 25 percent of the Fortune 500, turn to ENGIE Insight to drive their sustainable resource management initiatives forward. For more information, please visit us at engieinsight.com.

ENGIE Insight is part of ENGIE North America Inc., which manages a range of energy businesses in the U.S. and Canada, including clean electricity generation, cogeneration, and energy storage; retail energy sales; and comprehensive services to help customers run their facilities more efficiently and optimize their energy and other resource use and expense. For more information on ENGIE North America, visit www.engie-na.com or Twitter.

About Johnny Rockets

Johnny Rockets is an international restaurant franchise that offers high quality, innovative menu items including fresh, never frozen 100% beef cooked-to-order burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries and rich, delicious shakes. This dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun. Founded in 1986, Johnny Rockets operates more than 380 franchise and corporate locations in 30 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.johnnyrockets.com.