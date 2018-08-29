Snack Shack Adopts Deputy for Seamless Grand Opening and Long-Term Workforce Optimization

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deputy, an award-winning workforce management software company, today announced that the Snack Shack at One Pacific, a high-quality seafood-focused restaurant located in Long Beach, New York, recently adopted the Deputy platform to optimize scheduling and workforce management tasks. As a longtime local spot renovated under new ownership, the Snack Shack turned to Deputy to ensure a seamless grand opening and easy ongoing control of staffing, training and expenses.

Operated for many years as a seasonal ice cream and snack shop, David Zelinger and Mark Goldsmith took over management in 2018 with a vision of turning the small space into a full-service restaurant serving great food without sacrificing the casual beachfront vibe. Zelinger and Goldsmith upgraded the gas, electric and equipment, as well as staff management and scheduling systems with Deputy.

Like many small businesses, Zelinger and Goldsmith needed a solution that was intuitive and easy to use with a friendly interface and great onboarding tools. “With our grand opening approaching quickly, we knew we wanted an easy way to communicate and schedule workers,” said David Zelinger, co-owner of Snack Shack. “Functionality and affordability were two of our key search criteria. Deputy is the only solution we found that met all of our needs. Now scheduling is a breeze — for our grand opening, we filled 80 shifts in less than ten minutes!”

Deputy’s cloud-based and intuitive platform features auto-scheduling, time clock and attendance, tasking, workplace communication, performance management, and other capabilities that enable business owners to save both time and money while simplifying the process of managing employees.

“Our employees love using Deputy,” said Mark Goldsmith, co-owner of Snack Shack. “They can select open shifts, qualify for new jobs with training, easily swap shifts with co-workers and more. Plus, Deputy’s level of responsiveness and expertise from the support team has been the best I’ve ever seen personally or professionally.”

About Deputy

Founded in 2008, Deputy is headquartered in Atlanta, U.S., and Sydney, Australia, with offices in the United Kingdom and the Philippines. As the ultimate workforce manager, and an Apple Mobility Partner, Deputy offers best-in-class technology in a cloud-based solution that simplifies scheduling, timesheets, tasking and other employee communication. This, coupled with brilliant mobile apps and one-click payroll integration, equips business managers with the tools they need to get out of the back office and into the action. More than 60,000 workplaces in 73 countries use Deputy to manage their employees. For more information, visit Deputy.com and follow @DeputyApp.