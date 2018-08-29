VAI and SAP Concur Partner to Facilitate Digital Transformation

RONKONKOMA, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VAI, a leading ERP software developer, announced it has partnered with SAP Concur, a leading spend management services provider for businesses. The new partnership gives VAI customers access to SAP Concur software through a cloud-based application integrated with VAI’s S2K Enterprise software platform, offering solutions such as: Concur Expense, Concur Invoice, Concur Hipmunk, and Concur Travel.

With an increasing amount of organizations switching from manual work processes to digital solutions, this integration allows companies to seamlessly transition away from legacy pen and paper systems to an easy-to-use mobile, cloud-based platform. SAP Concur’s offerings include digital expense management, accounts payable invoice automation, booking within Concur Travel with trusted partners, and GPS capability for mileage tracking, among other efficiencies. S2K customers benefit from a comprehensive, streamlined platform that simplifies and provides visibility throughout the expense management process while freeing up employee time for more value-added tasks.

These solutions are all available on a mobile application, which makes it easy for employees to book travel and input expenses on the go, thus adding much-needed transparency into the complex expense management and invoicing process. The ability to access real-time data within the system enables organizations to accurately project spend and automates accounts payable workflow. Employees no longer have to waste time filling out and tracking expenses on spreadsheets or by hand, as they can input data, file receipts, and track mileage directly within the mobile app. The real-time access to expenses and invoices eliminates the need for tedious manual data entry, provides visibility into accruals, and allows for more accurate cash flow forecasting. This process previously had to be completed at the end of each month when all expense reports were submitted, which often led to lost invoices, slow payment processing, and inhibited businesses from optimizing working capital.

“The new VAI and SAP Concur partnership offers solutions that transform what used to be mundane, time-consuming manual tasks into quick, easy, and accurate work processes by simplifying complicated expense management systems,” said Tony Hagen, Partner Business Manager at SAP Concur. “Our customers are able to save countless hours that would have been wasted tracking expenses manually and sorting through piles of paperwork. Customers have also benefited from regained control of monitoring and enforcing compliance for spending policies.”

“Many of our customers were asking for an integrated expense tracking tool within S2K, and SAP Concur was a clear choice for us as they are a proven leader in their field,” said Maggie Kelleher, Director of Business Development at VAI. “Together, VAI and SAP Concur are enabling a more modern, digital work environment that optimizes processes and will ultimately save our customers time and money.”

About SAP Concur

SAP Concur takes companies of all sizes and stages beyond automation to a completely connected spend management solution encompassing travel, expense, invoice, compliance and risk. Our global expertise, industry-leading innovation and dynamic ecosystem of diverse partners and applications unlock powerful insights that help businesses reduce complexity and see spending clearly, so they can manage it proactively.

About VAI

VAI is a leading independent mid-market ERP software developer renowned for its flexible solutions and ability to automate critical business functions for the distribution, manufacturing, retail and multiple service sectors. An IBM Gold Partner, IBM Beacon Award winner for Outstanding Solutions for Midsize Businesses, and the IBM Beacon Award for Most Innovative "Built On IBM Express Portfolio" Solution. VAI continues to innovate with new solutions that leverage analytics, business intelligence, mobility, and cloud technology to help customers make more informed business decisions in real-time and empower their mobile workforces. VAI is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY with branch offices in Florida, Illinois and California. For more information, visit www.vai.net, follow @VAISoftware on Twitter or “like us” on facebook.com/VAISoftware.