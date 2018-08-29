Vroozi Announces New Customer Win by Signing The Chemours Company

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vroozi, the leading spend management and payables solution, today announced the signing of its newest customer, The Chemours Company. Chemours is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts and chemical solutions.

“After an extensive evaluation process of the leading Purchase-to-Pay providers, Vroozi was selected for its refreshing simplicity, innovative features and seamless integration to our back-end systems. Our aim is to make the buying process easier for the organization, improving productivity, while at the same time ensuring we buy the right items, from the right suppliers at the right price leveraging the value of our established contracts,” said Jay Merenda, Chemours Head of Procurement Center of Excellence.

“We are delighted to welcome The Chemours Company as a customer and are honored to be chosen to support the company’s initiative to make buying easier for the entire organization, while improving visibility, control and compliance,” said Shaz Khan, Co-founder & Chief Strategy Officer. “We look forward to building a long-term relationship with Chemours by helping the company leverage advancements in Purchase-to-Pay technology to create a seamless buying experience for its employees. Chemours has demonstrated a strong commitment to improving the productivity of its business through use of innovative technology.”

Using Vroozi, companies can accelerate P2P cycle times by up to 45% through the mobile-friendly marketplace solution that enables users to quickly identify and request desired items while capturing and controlling 100% of the company’s spend in real-time. In addition, Vroozi’s intuitive consumer-like shopping experience provides users with a familiar interface that eliminates the need for extensive training. These massive business benefits are all possible through Vroozi’s revolutionary spend management and payables solution.

About Vroozi:

Vroozi®, the leading Cloud-based procure-to-pay platform, is helping companies make shopping for their business effortless, efficient, mobile-first and enjoyable. Vroozi is designed for companies who want to empower their employees, connect with their suppliers and maintain spend visibility from anywhere, anytime. Vroozi has proven its solution within the enterprise space and is now democratizing the procure-to-pay process by bringing that powerful, enterprise-grade functionality to the mid-market. Vroozi customers range from mid-market to Fortune 500 companies and privately held enterprises across several industries – entertainment, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, defense and services. The digital spend management and finance platform reduces transactional costs, maximizes efficiency and improves margins while giving powerful insights into financial data. Visit www.vroozi.com and follow along on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) helps create a colorful, capable and cleaner world through the power of chemistry. Chemours is a global leader in titanium technologies, fluoroproducts and chemical solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining and general industrial manufacturing. Chemours’ flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. Chemours has approximately 7,000 employees and 26 manufacturing sites serving approximately 4,000 customers in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC. For more information please visit chemours.com, or follow us on Twitter @Chemours, or LinkedIn.