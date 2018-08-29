Valent BioSciences, ADAPCO Form Strategic Partnership in Public Health

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valent BioSciences (VBC), the global leader in biorational solutions for public health, forest health, and agriculture, announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with ADAPCO, the world’s largest distributor of products to the professional mosquito control industry. As part of the agreement, ADAPCO will become the exclusive distributor of VBC’s broad range of biological-based mosquito control technologies in the US, Puerto Rico, and the Cayman Islands.

The move aligns two of Public Health’s most respected companies in an effort to better serve vector management programs across the US and Caribbean.

“This partnership creates an exciting future for VBC’s Public Health business, its customers, and the people we protect,” said Steve Krause, Global Business Director for VBC’s Public Health and Forestry businesses. “We operate in a highly technical industry, and ADAPCO’s proven history of excellence in the design and operation of equipment, field support, customer service, and the handling of our solutions made it a clear choice going forward.”

Krause indicates the partnership blossomed through ADAPCO’s work with VBC’s award winning technology across five Western states. VBC won a 2017 Chicago Innovation Award for its Wide Area Larvicide Spray (WALS™) application technology. Developed through more than 20 years of global research, WALS leverages VectoBac®, VBC’s advanced Bacillus thuringiensis spp. israelensis Strain AM65-52 (Bti) technology using a breakthrough method for delivering biorational larvicides into the hard-to-reach areas where Dengue- and Zika-transmitting mosquitoes breed.

“We are excited to foster a new era of vector control and mosquito suppression,” said Steve Burt, Managing Director, Specialty Ag/Hort, Azelis Americas. “This alignment of industry-leading teams – Valent Biosciences’ leadership in the space of biorational larvicides, together with ADAPCO’s field and application expertise – will usher in a transformational future for vector control in these regions.”

The effective date for the distribution agreement is October 1, 2018.

About Valent BioSciences

Headquartered in Libertyville, IL, Valent BioSciences is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sumitomo Chemical Company and is the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of biorational products with sales in 95 countries around the world. Valent BioSciences is an ISO 9001:2008 Certified Company. For additional information, visit the company’s website at www.valentbiosciences.com.

About ADAPCO

Headquartered in Sanford, FL, ADAPCO is an Azelis Americas company. ADAPCO© is the world’s largest distributor of innovative insecticide products, technology, and equipment to the professional mosquito control industry. Azelis is a leading global specialty chemicals distributor, providing a diverse range of products and innovative services to more than 40,000 customers. ADAPCO operates with maximum regard for the user, consumer, and the environment to protect human health. For additional information, visit the company’s website at www.myadapco.com.