A.M. Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Tower Bonding and Surety Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A.M. Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating to B- (Fair) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “bb-” from “bb” of Tower Bonding and Surety Company (Tower Bonding) (Old San Juan, PR). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) remains negative.

The ratings reflect Tower Bonding’s balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as adequate, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and marginal enterprise risk management.

The rating actions reflect a significant decline in Tower Bonding’s policyholder surplus, primarily driven by unrealized capital losses in 2017 and the continued deterioration in underwriting performance over the past five years. The deterioration in underwriting results was largely due to the company’s high underwriting expense structure, along with a sizable decline in its premium volume. The reduction in premium volume was reflective of the lower demand for criminal bonds. However, in first half of 2018, the company’s premium volume has increased for the first time in more than 10 years due to a lack of competition.

There could be additional negative rating action if there is a further decline in the operating results, or a material weakening in Tower Bonding’s risk-adjusted capitalization. Positive rating action in a form of an outlook change could occur if the company’s underwriting and operating performance stabilizes.

