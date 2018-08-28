Ingevity’s wood-based AquaNuchar® carbon helps make city water safe from Mother Nature

The benefits of Ingevity’s AquaNuchar powdered activated carbon for municipal water needs are being highlighted in a recently released video about a North Carolina-based water authority who is able to exceed some of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s requirements regulating byproducts that form during the water disinfection process.

The video shares the experience of Orange Water and Sewer Authority (OWASA), an award-winning provider of water, sewer and reclaimed water services based in Carrboro, N.C., who is able to exceed federal and state drinking water standards by using Ingevity’s AquaNuchar, ensuring the safety of over 83,000 customers.

AquaNuchar is a wood-based activated carbon with an almost 100-year history of successful use in water purification. Its unique composition means treated water has greater purity in a shorter amount of time while using less carbon.

“ AquaNuchar provides the adsorption needed to remove dissolved organic compounds in the water treatment process, and its unique adsorptive capacity enables water utilities to dose less AquaNuchar than would be required with other carbons,” explained Tim Byrne, senior applications engineer at Ingevity. “ Ingevity helps water utilities meet and exceed many of the EPA’s removal requirements, save money, and ultimately keep their customers happy.”

The full-length version of AquaNuchar’s value in water purification can be viewed here. The story in its entirety can also be read here.

