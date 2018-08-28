3M and Mike Holmes Collaborate to Protect the Curb Appeal of Homes

ST. PAUL‚ Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black streaks caused by algae have been hiding in plain sight on roofs for years because most products don’t address the problem long term. Professional contractor and TV host Mike Holmes is known for insisting on nothing less than the best product for the job and helping homeowners understand what it takes to make it right the first time. Together, 3M, Mike Holmes and his team plan to increase awareness with homeowners to help eliminate black streaks on roofs for good by naming shingles with Scotchgard™ Protector a HOLMES Approved Product. Atlas Roofing will leverage its relationship with its roofing contractors, including those trained as Scotchgard™ Protector Shingle Sales Specialists, to help them effectively bring this message to homeowners through a powerful set of marketing tools.

“I’m proud to partner with 3M and I’m excited to see how far we can take the message,” said Mike Holmes, professional contractor and TV host on HGTV and DIY Network. “Together, we’re going to continue to improve the quality of our homes, increase the value of our homes and change our industry for the better.”

This fall, The Holmes Group will partner with two Atlas PRO™ Plus contractors to transform homes in need of a curb appeal facelift. The teams, led by Mike Holmes Jr. and Sherry Holmes, will work together to makeover two homes with Atlas Pinnacle® Pristine Shingles with Scotchgard™ Protector. The Holmes siblings will undoubtedly strike up some friendly competition vying for the best transformation story. Viewers can tune in to the online micro-series later this fall.

“I am excited about this collaboration! I love tackling projects around homes that improve the curb appeal and this is a great fit for our ‘Holmes Approved’ family,” said Sherry Holmes, contractor, TV host and DIYer. Mike Holmes Jr. added, “My dad always says start from the outside in. If you’re taking care of your home that care should include the roof.”

“The Holmes name brings added value to the already highly respected Scotchgard brand,” says Stan Bastek, director of marketing and sales development for Atlas Roofing. “When the Holmes group endorses a brand, they are communicating to consumers that they see the same problem we do: how ugly black streaks on roofs reduce curb appeal and home value. We can’t wait to get to work with Mike, MJ and Sherry to spread the word!”

Invented by 3M to combat black streaks on roofs caused by algae, copper-containing roofing granules have been proven successful on hundreds of thousands of homes across the country over the last two decades. Available as shingles with Scotchgard Protector, this long-term, proven solution provides homeowners a beautiful roof free from ugly black streaks.

“The Scotchgard brand is synonymous with protection for homeowners, so protection from roof algae is the fulfillment of what that brand promises—a roof free of black streaks that retains its aesthetic appearance,” according to Frank Klink, Ph.D., senior laboratory manager, 3M Industrial Mineral Products Division. “Our decades of research into the scientific properties of copper, and field experience with shingle technologies and roof algae, has proven a minimum 10 percent blend of 3M copper-containing granules uniformly distributed across the shingle surface, and hip and ridge are all required for superior protection against algae.”

The Holmes Group recognizes that shingles with Scotchgard Protector provide a long-term solution to help prevent algae growth from taking hold. Based on incorporating the prescribed formula into the shingle, and then using third-party testing on each shingle run, that recognition now comes with inclusion on the “HOLMES Approved Product” list.

By addressing the No. 1 appearance-related problem reported to roofing contractors, shingles with Scotchgard Protector help maintain the roof’s appearance and preserve the beauty of the home. This solution, coupled with 3M training to become a Scotchgard Protector Shingle Sales Specialist, gives contractors a real opportunity to connect and add value to the conversation with homeowners. As a recent survey of these participating contractors indicates, 80 percent realized an improvement in their close rates by as much as 10-20 percent.

Homeowners don’t have to accept the fate of a roof looking old before its time due to the black streaks of algae. 3M science, decades of research and more than one million installations have proven that shingles with Scotchgard Protector will protect your home and help keep it looking good for years to come.

For more information visit 3M at www.3M.com/resistblackstreaks, The Holmes Group at makeitright.scotchgard.com or Atlas Roofing at www.atlasroofing.com/scotchgard.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 91,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About Atlas Roofing

Atlas Roofing Corporation is an innovative, customer-oriented manufacturer of residential and commercial building materials. Atlas has grown from a single roofing shingle manufacturing plant into an industry leader with 23 facilities across North America. For more information, visit AtlasRoofing.com. Stay connected with us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About The Holmes Group

The Holmes Group is an international brand with operations in independent media production, new-home building and home inspection, residential construction and renovation, as well as product development. The Holmes Group is responsible for developing and managing all HOLMES branded entities, including Make It Right Productions, Inc. Make It Right Releasing, HOLMES Approved Homes, MIKE HOLMES Inspections, HOLMES Approved Products, HOLMES Workwear and the Holmes Foundation. www.makeitright.ca.

About Mike Holmes

Mr. Holmes, is currently the CEO and primary owner of The Holmes Group of Companies. Mr. Holmes is the long-time host of over five series featured on cable primetime TV including Holmes on Homes®, Holmes Inspections, Holmes Makes it Right, HOME FREE on FOX TV and, most recently, Holmes + Holmes and Holmes Next Generation featuring Mike Jr. and Sherry Holmes. His shows have been broadcast worldwide in over 92 countries and the Holmes brand is synonymous with quality, integrity and trust. The Holmes brand resonates with homeowners and his goal of education for all has created one of the most prolific international brands coming from Canada. Mr. Holmes' extensive efforts to raise building standards has led to him being awarded the prestigious Queen's Diamond Jubilee medal and being recognized in the House of Commons in 2006. With over 15 years of filming Mike also donates his time to SOS Children's Villages Canada, Skills Canada, World Skills and The Holmes Foundation to encourage careers in the skilled trades and to get the training required to Make it Right!

About Mike Holmes Jr.

Mike Holmes Jr. (MJ) is a professional contractor, television host, public speaker, educator, guest expert and online personality. He started working with his father—celebrity contractor Mike Holmes—when he was just 14 years old on the set of Holmes on Homes®. For 11+ years viewers watched Mike Jr. grow up as he helped his father on some of his most ambitious builds and projects, including Holmes in New Orleans, Mike’s Ultimate Garage and HOME FREE on FOX TV. Today MJ focuses on a holistic approach to proper homebuilding that supports healthy living and stars in the second season of Holmes + Holmes and the newest series Holmes Next Generation.

About Sherry Holmes

Sherry Holmes, is a contractor, part-time designer and weekend DIYer. Her dad is also celebrity contractor Mike Holmes, so construction is in her blood. She started behind the scenes on Mike’s breakout series, Holmes on Homes® and has been a crew member ever since. In April 2018 she teamed up with her brother, Mike Jr. in the newest series Holmes: Next Generation on DIY Network. Sherry supports and mentors young women and skilled trades and has been an Ambassador for Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build for 2 years.

3M and Scotchgard are trademarks of 3M Company. All other trademarks listed herein are owned by their respective companies.