Epstein Becker Green Launches Anti-Harassment E-Learning Solution for Employers

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epstein Becker Green (“EBG”) is pleased to offer a new anti-harassment e-learning course, “Halting Harassment: Rules of the Road for a Respectful and Inclusive Workplace” (“Halting Harassment”), that the firm created to meet applicable legal requirements and enable employers to cost-effectively train large groups of employees, including supervisors.

The Need for Training, Now

New York State has just released draft model training documents requiring all employers to complete mandatory anti-harassment training in the workplace no later than January 1, 2019. As a result of the #MeToo movement and the renewed focus on sexual harassment, other jurisdictions are in the process of enacting mandatory anti-harassment training laws for all employees.

“Several state and local governments have passed, and are continuing to pass, laws requiring mandatory anti-harassment training for both supervisory and staff-level employees,” explains Susan Gross Sholinsky, Member of the Firm in the Employment, Labor & Workforce Management practice, in the New York office of EBG. “Training a large number of employees, who may be located in various places around the country, requires tremendous resources and coordination. By using Epstein Becker Green’s Halting Harassment e-learning product, our clients can be confident they are complying with each jurisdiction’s particular requirements.”

Recognize, Respond & Report: Training Details

Employees will be provided with essential training on topics such as:

What “harassment,” “discrimination,” and “retaliation” mean under employment laws

Where and when harassment, discrimination, and retaliation might take place

How to engage in bystander intervention

How the company’s complaint procedure works, including the prohibition against forms of retaliation

Other matters as may be requested by law in the jurisdictions where a company does business

Additional features include:

Meets the CT and CA requirements on anti-harassment training (and will be updated to meet the soon-to-be-released NY guidelines, when available)

Animated video scenarios

Q&A style testing ensuring comprehension and compliance

Sharable Content Object Reference Mode (“SCORM”) compliant training course for client learning management systems

Customization with respect to employer anti-harassment, discrimination, and complaint procedures/policies

“Rules of the Road” video in which EBG attorneys address real-life scenarios

“We created the ‘Rules of the Road’ video to be a guide for preventing harassment and fostering an inclusive work environment. These rules are intended to be a practical and memorable tool to help everyone understand the difference between appropriate and inappropriate conduct,” said Ian Carleton Schaefer, Member of the Firm in the Employment, Labor & Workforce Management practice, in the firm’s New York office.

“Harassment in the workplace is a very serious issue that can significantly impact a company’s culture, reputation, and performance,” said Jennifer Gefsky, Member of the Firm’s in EBG’s Employment, Labor & Workforce Management practice, in the firm’s New York Office. She added, “Our e-learning solution provides employers with an important tool to help prevent discrimination in the workplace.”

About Epstein Becker Green

Epstein Becker & Green, P.C., is a national law firm with a primary focus on health care and life sciences; employment, labor, and workforce management; and litigation and business disputes. Founded in 1973 as an industry-focused firm, Epstein Becker Green has decades of experience serving clients in health care, financial services, retail, hospitality, and technology, among other industries, representing entities from startups to Fortune 100 companies. Operating in locations throughout the United States and supporting domestic and multinational clients, the firm’s attorneys are committed to uncompromising client service and legal excellence. For more information, visit www.ebglaw.com.