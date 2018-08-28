Eros Now Partners with Leading Indian Online Supermarket Grofers to Grow Customer Base

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eros International PLC (NYSE:EROS) (“Eros”), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry, announced today that Eros Now, it’s cutting-edge digital over-the-top (OTT) South Asian entertainment platform, has entered into a partnership with Grofers, a leading Indian online supermarket. As part of the association, Grofers’ Smart Bachat Club (SBC) Annual Plan will now have access to Eros Now’s rich library of over 11,000 film titles, original shows and music videos. The offer is available to both existing and new customers of Grofers SBC annual pack subscribers, which is currently priced at 449 Rupees per year.

Launched in January this year, Grofers SBC is the first of its kind and now the biggest loyalty program in the grocery segment. The membership-based service enrolled 50,000 members within the first two weeks of its launch and currently has over 500,000 subscribers. The program gives consumers access to over 3,000 products at wholesale prices. Apart from this, SBC members get special discounts and cashback offers during sale days including exclusive bank offers.

Commenting on the partnership, Rishika Lulla Singh, CEO, Eros Digital, said, “It is an exciting development for Eros Now to enter into a partnership with Grofers – India’s leading low-price online supermarket. Sharing and processing large quantities of data has led to some significant disruptions in the design of business models, especially in the Indian retail sector. With Grofers’ extensive customer reach, we are looking at expanding our subscriber base and giving SBC customers access to our compelling and engaging content. This partnership further reaffirms Eros Now’s leadership position with regards to unique marketing tie-ups, as well as our commitment to always be ahead of the curve.”

Commenting on the partnership, Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder and CEO, Grofers, said, “We are delighted to partner with Eros Now, as a part of our endeavor to reach out more and more consumers with Smart Bachat Club, a first of its kind and now the most successful grocery loyalty program in the country. Since its start in January 2018, SBC has given a strong boost to our business. The subscription offering, where the customer pays in advance for special pricing on items has crossed half a million subscribers already and is expected to touch one million by the end of 2018.”

About Eros International Plc

Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) is a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry that acquires, co-produces and distributes Indian films across all available formats such as cinema, television and digital new media. Eros International Plc became the first Indian media company to list on the New York Stock Exchange. Eros International has experience of over three decades in establishing a global platform for Indian cinema. The Company has an extensive and growing movie library comprising of over 3,000 films, which include Hindi, Tamil, and other regional language films for home entertainment distribution. The Company also owns the rapidly growing OTT platform Eros Now. For further information, please visit: www.erosplc.com.

About Eros Now

Eros Now is Eros International Plc’s On-Demand South Asian Entertainment Video Service accessible worldwide to viewers across internet enabled devices including mobile, web and TV. With 11,000+ Movie titles, Music Videos, Television Programming and others Eros Now caters to 113 million registered users and 10.1 million paying subscribers worldwide with the promise of endless entertainment Product features, such as video in HD, multi-language subtitles, movie downloads, and high-quality original drama series differentiate the Eros Now entertainment offering. To see, watch now: www.erosnow.com

About Grofers Smart Bachat Club:

Grofers Smart Bachat Club is the first of its kind membership program in India. Users can purchase membership of up to a year and unlock exclusive discounts on low-price online grocery items on Grofers. The mobile apps for both iOS and Android platforms can be downloaded at grofers.com/download whereas web orders can be placed at grofers.com. The delivery service is operational in 13 cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Noida, Mumbai and Pune.