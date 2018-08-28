NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iHeartMedia and AUTOFLYTE announced today the launch of AUTOFLYTE EDGE, a new powerful automotive insights tool that features daily sales and market share data throughout each region to help dealerships market smarter and faster. AUTOFLYTE EDGE is available now exclusively through iHeartMedia.

In an age when real-time analytics and insights are vital to a business’ success, dealerships have been confined to analyzing OEM reports and 60- to 90-day old registration data to guide their sales and marketing strategies. Now, for the first time, auto dealerships will be able to utilize iHeartMedia’s AUTOFLYTE EDGE tool to receive up-to-date daily automotive sales insights from their surrounding area, allowing them to completely customize and quickly update their sales and marketing strategies based on current market dynamics and trends.

The EDGE platform houses insights for dealers across the U.S. and pinpoints the exact geographies where dealerships and their competitors are gaining and losing market share for specific nameplates down to a zip code, allowing dealers to identify where the most opportunity exists for their business right now.

“We are committed to technology-driven innovation and having the ability to offer even more targeting solutions for our advertisers that leverage the unparalleled local reach of radio,” said John Karpinski, Executive Vice President of Automotive Business Development & Partnerships for iHeartMedia. “AUTOFLYTE has partnered with the industry authority for automotive sales statistics to create the most powerful and credible insights tool available and we have partnered with AUTOFLYTE to bring this revolutionary technology to the market. With the new AUTOFLYTE EDGE platform, we will provide our auto partners the ability to break free from previous automotive marketing confinements and use timely information to precisely target new buyers.”

“With iHeartMedia and AUTOFLYTE’s exclusive real-time insights and data, this new tool is nothing short of a game changer for how we do business at our dealership,” said Steve Hurley, Owner of Stingray Chevrolet. “For the first time, we are able to specifically tailor our marketing plans based on what our customers want today versus months ago. We’ve been waiting for something like this and are already seeing success.”

AUTOFLYTE EDGE is part of iHeartMedia’s ongoing focus to assist brands and marketers in reaching consumers across its quarter of a billion monthly broadcast listeners. In May, the company launched iHeartMedia Analytics, the first fully-digital attribution service for broadcast radio. The company’s additional industry-leading marketing optimization tools include SoundPoint, its programmatic real-time radio ad buying platform, and SmartAudio, which enables advertisers to do impression-based audience planning and dynamic radio ad creative using real-time triggers to deploy different campaign messages based on what is happening in a specific market at a specific moment. SmartAudio has allowed brands to use broadcast radio ads to dynamically serve the most relevant message in each market, at each moment to ensure increased relevance and impact.

