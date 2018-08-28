Cloudinary Announces New Integration With Salesforce Commerce Cloud

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudinary, the end-to-end media management solution for many of the world’s top brands, has launched a new integration with Salesforce Commerce Cloud, the fastest path to unified commerce. Commerce Cloud enables brands to provide personalized experiences for shoppers that span web, mobile, social and in-store. And now, as part of the world’s #1 CRM platform – Salesforce – brands can deliver completely unified experiences for customers that extend beyond commerce to include marketing, customer service and more.

Images and videos tell a story, and they are important for engaging buyers. But these business-critical assets can also negatively impact page load times, conversion rates, and even SEO if not managed and optimized properly. Cloudinary’s integration enables Commerce Cloud customers to quickly and easily enhance their digital media assets and automatically manage and publish content to deliver optimal shopping experiences across browsers, social media platforms and mobile devices. Users simply upload one version of each asset in any format, and automatically sync and manipulate it in seconds to deliver improved versions for each need and campaign – from product shots to store banners. A Cloudinary account is required to use the extension, and anyone can access Cloudinary’s free plan here and upgrade as their needs grow.

“Creating personalized, omnichannel experiences is more important than ever for brands,” said Mike Wolff, SVP, Global ISV Partners, Salesforce. “By leveraging the power of Commerce Cloud and the new integration from Cloudinary, customers will now be able to deliver an improved and optimized shopping experience.”

“Media is at the center of brand storytelling and improved customer engagement, which leads to higher conversions,” said Gary Ballabio, Director, Business Development at Cloudinary. “We look forward to helping those relying on Commerce Cloud enhance their media management processes by providing an easy and automated way to manage and optimize their business-critical digital assets and create the kinds of online commerce experiences that today’s customers have come to expect.”

“We wanted to think beyond conventional flows of product-to-online production to provide an additional dynamic layer that helps Commerce Cloud customers manage and automate media processes, while easily connecting to their other media workflows,” said Daniel Amitai, Vice President, Business Development at Cloudinary. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Salesforce and look forward to delivering additional capabilities in the months ahead.”

About Salesforce Commerce Cloud

The Salesforce Commerce Cloud empowers retailers to unify customer experiences across all points of commerce, including web, social, mobile and store. From shopping to fulfillment to customer service, the Commerce Cloud delivers 1-to-1 shopping experiences that consistently delight customers, driving increased engagement, loyalty and conversion. With embedded predictive intelligence and a robust partner ecosystem, the Commerce Cloud helps retailers deliver superior customer experiences for retailers, from planning to launch and beyond.

Salesforce, Commerce Cloud and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary provides a cloud-based media full-stack solution for the world’s top brands. With offices in the US, UK and Israel, Cloudinary has quickly become the de facto solution for web developers and marketers to manage images, videos and other rich media assets and deliver an optimal end user experience. Cloudinary has more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including AMC, Answers.com, Bleacher Report, Cars.com, Conde Nast, DoorDash, Fairfax Media, Forbes, Gizmodo, GrubHub, Hinge, Indiegogo, Lululemon Athletica, Outbrain, Stitch Fix, Under Armour and Whole Foods Market. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.