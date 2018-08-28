2K Hits the Links as Publisher of The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR®

2K today announced that the Company is partnering with HB Studios to publish The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR®, the latest entry in the award-winning golf simulation series. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2K today announced that the Company is partnering with HB Studios to publish The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR®, the latest entry in the award-winning golf simulation series. Developed by HB Studios, The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR marks the franchise’s first release featuring the official PGA TOUR license and presents an opportunity, through the new partnership, to deliver the most comprehensive and engaging virtual golf experience to date for the series. The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR is available now for digital download on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X and Windows PC. In addition, physical versions of the game will be available at participating retailers this fall.

“HB Studios has an established and impressive track record in sports simulation game development, and from its early plans for The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR, we saw significant potential in both the game and future of the franchise,” said Greg Thomas, President at Visual Concepts. “With a solid foundation and talented team in place, we’re eager to leverage our collective strengths and make a notable impact for golf and simulation sports enthusiasts everywhere.”

“I’m immensely proud of all the hard work and passion that our team has put into making this game. It’s truly been a labor of love, and I think that’s reflected in the product,” added Alan Bunker, CEO of HB Studios. “We couldn’t be happier to align with 2K and the PGA TOUR to share our passion for golf and sports simulation gameplay with franchise enthusiasts and newcomers worldwide.”

“We are thrilled to have partnered with HB Studios and 2K to create and distribute the first-ever tournament play mode within a console game, featuring some of the most recognized PGA TOUR events including THE PLAYERS Championship,” said Len Brown, Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President Licensing for PGA TOUR. “The career mode will allow our fans to rise through the ranks and earn their way onto the PGA TOUR, where they will compete on authentic TOUR courses.”

CAA Sports Licensing, on behalf of PGA TOUR, helped broker the relationship with HB Studios.

About The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR

The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR sets a new franchise benchmark for authenticity and realism, including:

Improved ball physics, swing mechanics, swing feedback and other core gameplay mechanics;

Unparalleled visual fidelity powered by award-winning and industry-leading SpeedTree® technology often used in top blockbuster games and films;

Overhauled user interface delivering a fresh look and feel.

In addition, for the first time in franchise history, players will experience an officially licensed PGA TOUR Career Mode:

Players will embark on an authentic journey through Q-School and the Web.com Tour, earning the right to play in a 32-tournament PGA TOUR season;

Season play includes beautifully precise replicas of PGA TOUR courses that are accurate down to one-meter of resolution of the real-life courses;

Players will forge rivalries and land sponsorships en route to competing in the FedExCup Playoffs, with the ultimate goal of becoming a FedExCup Champion.

Finally, The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR will now include a robust online multiplayer system for matchmaking and private matches:

Players will compete on featured courses through matchmaking or chose from any available course for private matches;

Go head to head or play as a team with friends in any one of six game formats, including the new additions of Skins and Alt-Shot.

The Golf Club 2019 Featuring PGA TOUR is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB and is available now for digital download on PS4™ system, Xbox One and Windows PC. In addition, physical versions of the game will be available at participating retailers this fall.

2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires and positively impacts our fans, partners and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR co-sanctions more than 130 tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Web.com Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 25 countries (85 members are from outside the United States). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to more than 1 billion households in 226 countries and territories in 23 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving. In 2017, tournaments across all Tours generated a record of more than $180 million for local and national charitable organizations, bringing the all-time total to $2.65 billion. The PGA TOUR's web site is PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, and the organization is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through its wholly-owned labels Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as its new Private Division label and Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

About 2K

Founded in 2005, 2K develops and publishes interactive entertainment globally for console systems, handheld gaming systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, which are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. 2K publishes titles in today’s most popular gaming genres, including shooters, action, role-playing, strategy, sports, casual, and family entertainment. The 2K label has some of the most talented development studios in the world today, including Firaxis Games, Visual Concepts, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games and 2K China. 2K’s stable of high quality titles includes the critically acclaimed BioShock®, Borderlands™, Mafia, and XCOM® franchises, the beloved Sid Meier’s Civilization series, Evolve™, Battleborn®, the popular WWE 2K franchise and NBA 2K, the highest rated* annual sports title of this console generation.

*According to 2008 - 2018 Metacritic.com

About HB Studios

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada, HB Studios is an electronic entertainment software company that specializes in creating console, mobile, handheld and PC games. To date, HB has shipped 49 titles, selling over 27 million units, and contributed to 20 others. More information about HB Studios and its products can be found on our website, www.hb-studios.com. Join the official game community forum via www.thegolfclub2019.com.

