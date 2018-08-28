Prime Book Box Now Available to All U.S. Prime Members

Story time just got better with Prime Book Box, a subscription that delivers curated children's books every 1, 2, or 3 months. Discover new favorites that inspire a love of reading—new adventures await in every box! Learn more at: https://www.amazon.com/PrimeBookBox

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(NASDAQ: AMZN) — Amazon is helping Prime members discover great children’s books that will inspire a love of reading. Starting today, Prime Book Box, a subscription service that delivers curated children’s books every 1, 2, or 3 months, is available to all U.S. Prime members. Initially introduced to customers in May by invitation only, the expanded service is a convenient way for families to have the love of reading delivered, with each box offering a delightful selection of hardcover children’s books hand-picked by Amazon’s team of book editors. And talk about happily ever after: at just $22.99 per box, U.S. Prime members save up to 35% off List Price with Prime Book Box, providing the best value on books sold by Amazon.com. Prime Members can visit www.amazon.com/PrimeBookBox to learn more and sign up for their first box.

Members are already finding value in the service: “My two year old daughter loves books and was in awe when she received this special package,” said Jeff G, a Prime Book Box customer. “The selection of books to choose from was great and I appreciate the hardcover format. This is helping us build a great library our daughter, Abby, can enjoy throughout her childhood.”

How does Prime Book Box work?

Prime Book Box is ideal for readers (and future book lovers) from baby to 12 years old.

Pick your preferences — Tell us about your reader and choose whether you'd like a box every 1, 2, or 3 months.

We curate, you decide — Our team of book editors read thousands of books every year to find selections for Prime Book Box that your reader will enjoy again and again. You'll discover new releases, classics, and hidden gems tailored to your reader's age, like Amazing Airplanes, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, Malala's Magic Pencil, and Nevermoor. You can preview and customize the books from a list of curated options, or let your books be a surprise.

Open and enjoy — Your personalized box ships free to your door and you can choose to skip a box at any time.

“As a mom who’s spent over 20 years reading and reviewing children’s books, the best part of my job is sharing a love of reading with kids and their families,” said Seira Wilson, Senior Editor, Amazon Books. “Over the past few months, it’s been both exciting and rewarding to hear that Prime Book Box is encouraging kids to spend more time reading. Now that Prime Book Box is available to all U.S. Prime members, I hope we can inspire even more children to discover a love of reading that will last a lifetime.”

Prime Book Box is available now for U.S. Prime members at just $22.99 per box. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/PrimeBookBox.

