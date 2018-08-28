InfoBionic Signs BIOTRONIK as Exclusive U.S. Distributor for MoMe® Kardia

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InfoBionic, a digital health company focused on creating next-generation solutions for ambulatory, cardiac arrhythmia monitoring, today announced an exclusive, strategic agreement with medical device manufacturer BIOTRONIK for U.S. distribution of InfoBionic’s proprietary MoMe® Kardia system, effective immediately.

“BIOTRONIK is a trusted technology provider throughout the healthcare industry and we believe that our new partnership will drive increased nationwide acceptance and sales of the MoMe® Kardia system,” said Stuart Long, InfoBionic Chief Executive Officer. “With expanded access to MoMe® Kardia, patient care and treatment can be enhanced at reduced expense because our innovative system provides physicians and practices with high-quality cardiac data to speed diagnosis and decision making.”

MoMe® Kardia, which has been granted 501(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration since 2015, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for remote cardiac monitoring that replicates in-hospital monitoring. The system generates and delivers cardiac data direct to physicians for 24/7, on-demand review via a HIPAA-compliant portal. With expanded control of monitoring reports – including access to beat-to-beat data to verify events – physicians can significantly reduce time to diagnosis and intervention. The innovative MoMe® Kardia model also positively impacts practice economics by giving physicians full ownership of monitoring services, Long said.

Cardiac specialist Matthew B. Hillis, MD, FACC, FHRS of Marple Medical Associates in Broomall, Pennsylvania has discovered the benefits to his practice from using the MoMe® Kardia system. “The workflow has been more efficient for us from both the staff and physician perspective,” Dr. Hillis said. “Customizable alerts, utilization tracking/inventory management, improved patient comfort, and compliance have been beneficial. The quality of ECG tracings is high, and we have found the business model to be useful as well.”

About InfoBionic

InfoBionic is a digital health company focused on creating next generation patient monitoring solutions for chronic disease management with an initial market focus on cardiac arrhythmias. InfoBionic’s lead product, MoMe® Kardia, is the only remote cardiac arrhythmia detection and monitoring system that replicates in-hospital telemetry data, right in the office, by giving physicians 24/7 on-demand access to full disclosure Holter, Event, and MCT data via a HIPAA-compliant portal app. For more information, visit www.infobionic.com.

About BIOTRONIK

BIOTRONIK is a leading medical device company headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and represented in more than 100 countries. Our products save and improve the lives of millions of patients with heart and blood vessel diseases every year. Since developing the first German pacemaker in 1963, BIOTRONIK continues to innovate cardiovascular and endovascular services and solutions. BIOTRONIK has U.S. offices in Lake Oswego, Oregon and New York City. For more information, visit https://www.biotronik.com/en-us/about-us.