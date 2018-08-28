CORRECTING and REPLACING InfoBionic has Entered into an Exclusive Distributorship with BIOTRONIK for MoMe® Kardia in the U.S.; Expects Significant Nationwide Growth

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

INFOBIONIC HAS ENTERED INTO AN EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTORSHIP WITH BIOTRONIK FOR MOME® KARDIA IN THE U.S.; EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT NATIONWIDE GROWTH

InfoBionic, a digital health company focused on creating next generation solutions for ambulatory cardiac arrhythmia monitoring, has announced that it has entered into an exclusive distributorship to make BIOTRONIK, a global leader in cardio- and endovascular medical technology, the exclusive distributor of MoMe® Kardia in the U.S.

MoMe® Kardia is the first and only deep learning Software as a Service (SaaS) remote cardiac monitoring platform that replicates in-hospital monitoring with full disclosure cardiac data delivered direct to physicians for 24/7 on-demand review via a HIPAA-compliant portal. By giving physicians control of when, where, and how they review monitoring reports – as well as access to beat-to-beat data to verify events – MoMe® Kardia can significantly reduce time to diagnosis and intervention. The innovative model also positively impacts practice economics by giving physicians full ownership of monitoring services.

Speaking to the benefits his practice has seen since using the MoMe® Kardia system, Matthew B. Hillis, MD, FACC, FHRS of Marple Medical Associates in Broomall, Pennsylvania explains: “The workflow has been more efficient for us from both the staff and physician perspective. Customizable alerts, utilization tracking/inventory management, improved patient comfort, and compliance have been beneficial. The quality of ECG tracings is high, and we have found the business model to be useful as well.”

“BIOTRONIK is a prestigious and trusted cardiovascular solutions technology provider in the industry, and this distribution agreement will not only allow us to expand access to MoMe® Kardia nationwide, but reinforces that leaders in our market recognize the clinical value of the system,” said Stuart Long, CEO of InfoBionic. “Through this partnership we will enable more physicians and practices to take back ownership of ambulatory cardiac monitoring services so that they can speed decision-making and diagnosis and provide a better patient experience.”

About InfoBionic

InfoBionic is a digital health company focused on creating next generation patient monitoring solutions for chronic disease management with an initial market focus on cardiac arrhythmias. InfoBionic’s lead product, MoMe® Kardia, is the only remote cardiac arrhythmia detection and monitoring system that replicates in-hospital telemetry data, right in the office, by giving physicians 24/7 on-demand access to full disclosure Holter, Event, and MCT data via a HIPAA-compliant portal app. For more information, visit www.infobionic.com.