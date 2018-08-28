Nalco Champion, XOS Enter Agreement to Provide New Chlorine Monitoring Solution for Refining Industry

SUGAR LAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nalco Champion, an Ecolab company, and XOS, a manufacturer of elemental analysis solutions, have entered into an exclusive distribution agreement to provide a breakthrough chlorine monitoring solution for the global refining industry.

Under the agreement terms, Nalco Champion’s industry-leading 3D CRUDEFLEX automation platform will integrate XOS’s proprietary Clora Online analyzer to offer refining customers the ability to measure online chloride salts in and out of critical desalting systems in crude distillation units.

“By pairing our leading digital monitoring offering with the XOS Clora technology, we are able to generate near real-time monitoring and improved performance,” said Danny Rey, Nalco Champion senior vice president of Global Downstream. “Because the Clora technology helps keep desalters at optimal operation, customers potentially can realize significant annual cost savings through crude processing flexibility, while minimizing threats to equipment reliability.”

Clora Online is powered by Monochromatic Wavelength Dispersive X-Ray Fluorescence (MWDXRF) technology, delivering real-time and continuous detection of chlorine levels in refinery hydrocarbon and water streams at levels less than one part per million.

By installing an online salt analyzer, desalter operations can be optimized in a near real-time manner, while ensuring that ongoing desalter performance meets critical key performance indicators. Customers can quickly detect upsets and promptly take actions to mitigate issues. The Clora Online analyzer is uniquely positioned to also monitor other downstream units, hydrotreaters, FCC and coker fractionators.

“The pairing of Clora Online with Nalco Champion’s 3D CRUDEFLEX technology platforms presents a breakthrough for the refining industry,” said Mike Palmer, XOS vice president of sales. “The addition of this critical measurement enables unprecedented desalter management and refinery productivity and safety.”

Nalco Champion’s Refined Knowledge platform supports 3D CRUDEFLEX through a series of proprietary automation and sensor applications for crude distillation units. Customers can use these actionable insights to mitigate risks, deliver increased sustainability and profitability, and provide water and energy cost savings across their organization. The platform has been successfully deployed to generate customer insights in 850 refinery and petrochemical facilities worldwide.

About Nalco Champion

Nalco Champion, an Ecolab company, provides safe, sustainable chemistry programs and services to the upstream and midstream oil and gas industry, refineries and petrochemical operations in more than 170 countries around the world. Through onsite problem solving and the application of innovative technologies, we maximize production, optimize water use and overcome complex challenges in the world’s toughest energy frontiers. For more Nalco Champion information, visit nalcochampion.ecolab.com.

About XOS

XOS is a leading manufacturer of application-specific X-ray analyzers, offering elemental analysis solutions that improve public safety and customer efficiency in industries like marine, petroleum, consumer products, and environmental compliance. Petroleum refineries and third-party labs around the world rely on XOS’ unrivaled precision to ensure global regulatory compliance. XOS application scientists are actively involved with the development of standard test methods within the ASTM community. XOS offers benchtop, portable, and online XRF solutions that deliver unprecedented precision and ease-of-use. For more information, visit xos.com.

