Southwest Airlines Implements Newest Generation of Allegro’s CTRM Software

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allegro Development Corp., the global leader in commodity management software solutions, is proud to announce the successful go-live of Southwest Airlines Co. on Allegro’s newest generation of energy trading and risk management (ETRM) software, Allegro Horizon, to improve fuel optimization, supply chain efficiencies, and real-time inventory management of its jet fuel business. Additionally, Southwest will be evaluating Allegro Mobile, Allegro’s iOS and Android compatible CTRM mobile application, which provides end users with 24-hour remote access to real-time data, workflow approval, and position visibility.

With more than 57,000 employees who serve more than 120 million customers a year, Southwest® is the United States’ largest domestic air carrier, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. In 2014, Southwest began offering international service and now flies to ten countries across Latin America and the Caribbean.

Since 2008, Southwest Airlines has worked with Allegro’s ETRM software solutions to manage its hedging program, which has been key to the company’s mitigation of fuel price risk. Today, Southwest Airlines’ fuel procurement team is using Horizon to manage an average of 4,000 fuel related logistics movements per day. Additionally, the airline is utilizing the software to manage inventory at 120 different locations and fuel purchasing at an additional 50 locations.

“The complexity of Southwest Airlines’ fuel procurement and distribution activity across our entire fleet requires accuracy, efficiency, and state-of-the-art technology that Allegro’s fuel management software provides,” said Bill Tiffany, Vice President, Supply Chain Management, Southwest Airlines. “Upgrading to Allegro Horizon was the next natural step in our long-term plan to automate routine tasks while gaining greater transparency to fuel supply and inventory information, as well as decision support on our fuel spend. We are excited to continue working with Allegro’s team of experts to streamline our jet fuel business management.”

Built to host production in the cloud or on-site, Allegro Horizon is a commodity management solution with flexible architecture that promotes scalability and improved performance. With real-time portfolio insight, Horizon is a critical tool for commodity businesses looking to manage risk, streamline business processes, and identify market growth opportunities.

“I am thrilled that our long-standing, strong relationship with Southwest Airlines has played a large part in their fuel procurement team’s decision to upgrade to Allegro Horizon,” said Frank Brienzi, CEO, Allegro. “The technical and functional advantages of Allegro Horizon make it the best commodity management solution on the market because it aligns with customers’ current needs while also promoting future growth; and Southwest Airlines’ move to this next generation platform is testament to the product’s excellence. The Allegro team looks forward to continue working with Southwest for years to come.”

About Southwest Airlines Co.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 99 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries.

Based on the U.S. Department of Transportation’s most recent data, Southwest Airlines is the nation’s largest carrier in terms of originating domestic passengers boarded. The company operates the largest fleet of Boeing aircraft in the world. With 45 consecutive years of profitability, Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier’s performance and productivity, the importance of its people and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. To learn more about Southwest Airlines, visit www.swamedia.com.

About Allegro Development

Allegro is the global leader in commodity management software for companies that buy, sell, produce or consume commodities. For over 30 years, Allegro has delivered position visibility, risk management, comprehensive controls and regulatory compliance through a forward compatible, next-generation architecture that is built for your business. Allegro’s proven CTRM software innovation and flexibility, coupled with a strong global network of industry partners, makes its solutions the best on the market for full commodity portfolio management.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Allegro has offices in Houston, Dubai, Jakarta, Singapore, London, and Zurich. To learn more, visit Allegro’s website at www.allegrodev.com.