Waters and Restek Co-Marketing Agreement Created with Needs of International Food Safety Laboratories in Mind

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) and Restek Corporation have entered into a co-marketing agreement in an effort to give food safety laboratories access to the GC-MS instrumentation and consumables they need to perform pesticide residue GC-MS analyses and support a safe, secure, sustainable and nutritious global food supply.

“We are delighted to enter into this agreement with Restek. Like Waters, they are strongly committed to making customers successful and their market-leading GC consumables and technical support play an important role in helping our customers monitor for pesticides and other contaminants and meet the sensitivity requirements of global regulated methods,” said Jeff Mazzeo, Vice President, Marketing, Waters Corporation.

“Restek is excited to work with Waters on this new venture because we both place great value in bringing exceptional service and quality to our respective customers. By collaborating, we can combine our unique expertise to help analysts around the world perform the vital job of ensuring the safety of a food supply we all share,” said Rick Lake, Vice President, Marketing, Restek Corporation.

Under the terms of the agreement, Waters and Restek will work together to provide food safety laboratories with training and applications support of GC-MS methods and workflows for pesticide monitoring and screening.

Shipping This September: The Waters Xevo TQ-GC Mass Spectrometer

The Waters® Xevo™ TQ-GC Mass Spectrometer is a tandem quadrupole mass spectrometer with an electron impact (EI) ionization source. When paired with highly-inert Rxi columns and Topaz liners from Restek, the Xevo TQ-GC Mass Spectrometer allows laboratories to meet and exceed low part-per-billion limits of detection when quantifying pesticide residues and other contaminants in food using GC-MS/MS methods set forth by worldwide regulatory agencies/authorities.

Waters is exhibiting the Xevo TQ-GC System at these international scientific conferences this week: 132nd AOAC International Annual Meeting & Exposition and the 22nd International Mass Spectrometry Conference (IMSC).

Waters recently published a poster featuring a multi-residue analytical method titled The Determination of Pesticide Residues in Quechers Extracts of Fruit Commodities by GC-MS/MS. Download a copy here.

About Restek (www.restek.com)

Restek Corporation is a leading developer and manufacturer of chromatography products. With renowned Plus 1 service, applications and expertise, Restek directly serves analysts across 100+ countries and six continents, bringing them the GC and LC columns, sample preparation products, reference standards, and accessories they rely on to monitor the quality and safety of air, water, soil, foods, pharmaceuticals, chemical, and petroleum products.

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for nearly 60 years. With approximately 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 31 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters and Xevo are trademarks of Waters Corporation. Restek, Rxi and Topaz are trademarks of Restek Corporation.