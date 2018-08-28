Happy Returns and Paper Source Expand Partnership Nationwide

CHICAGO & SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Happy Returns, which provides a comprehensive solution of software, services, and logistics for online returns, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Paper Source to host Return Bars in 125 stores in 45 metro areas nationwide. Online shoppers from Happy Returns’ growing list of retail partners can now return products in person at all Paper Source stores, eliminating the hassle and wait of returns by mail. The expansion follows a successful pilot program begun in March that included 18 stores in Chicago and Los Angeles.

“We’re excited to roll out the Happy Returns’ innovative service to all our stores nationwide,” said Jenica Myszkowski, COO at Paper Source. “Based on our pilot program, Happy Returns visitors are new to the brand, and during their visits, they become Paper Source customers at a very encouraging rate.”

Happy Returns will be available in 125 stores in Paper Source’s network by the end of September, ahead of the busy holiday shopping season. Currently, the service is live in approximately half their locations.

Once the remaining Paper Source stores open in September, Happy Returns’ network will span 260 locations in 50 metro areas. At the start of 2018, the company had 50 Return Bar locations and celebrated its 100th location opening in early May of this year.

“We are thrilled to grow with Paper Source, given the quality service experience shoppers receive in their stores,” commented David Sobie, Co-Founder and CEO of Happy Returns. “It took us two years to open 100 locations, but alongside premier partners like Paper Source, it took only four months to open the next 150. Our growth is accelerating, and the business is driving value for retailers, locations and shoppers.”

A count of participating Paper Source stores by metro area follows below:

Ann Arbor, MI 1 Fresno, CA 1 Phoenix, AZ 2 Atlanta, GA 3 Houston, TX 3 Portland, OR 2 Austin, TX 2 Indianapolis, IN 1 Raleigh, NC 2 Baltimore, MD 1 Kansas City, KS 2 Richmond, VA 1 Birmingham, AL 1 Las Vegas, NV 2 Sacramento, CA 1 Boston, MA 8 Los Angeles, CA 13 Salt Lake City, UT 1 Bridgeport, CT 1 Louisville, KY 1 San Diego, CA 2 Charlotte, NC 1 Madison, WI 1 San Francisco, CA 5 Chicago, IL 10 Miami, FL 1 San Jose, CA 4 Cleveland, OH 1 Milwaukee, WI 2 Santa Barbara, CA 1 Colorado Springs, CO 1 Minneapolis, MN 4 Seattle, WA 3 Columbus, OH 1 Naples, FL 1 St Louis, MO 1 Dallas, TX 4 Nashville, TN 3 Tampa, FL 1 Denver, CO 2 New York, NY 15 Virginia Beach, VA 1 Detroit, MI 2 Philadelphia, PA 3 Washington, DC 6

About Happy Returns

Happy Returns is solving the #1 pain point of e-commerce: returns. Happy Returns does this by providing a seamless integrated system of technology, service, and logistics that gives shoppers the frictionless returns experience they want and retailers the low-cost and efficient service they require. Happy Returns operates a national network of 200 Return Bar locations in 30+ metro areas staffed by friendly, well-trained Returnista™ return specialists located in premier shopping centers, national retailers, independent stores and boutiques and college campuses.

Happy Returns' co-founders met at HauteLook/NordstromRack.com, where they led the launch of the highly successful Return-to-Rack program, in which HauteLook shoppers return online purchases to Nordstrom Rack physical stores. The company is based in Santa Monica, California, and its investors include USVP, Upfront Ventures and Lowercase Capital.

About Paper Source:

Founded in 1983, Paper Source is a specialty retailer offering a unique selection of fine and artisanal papers, invitations and announcements, personalized and distinctive gifts, gift wrap, greeting cards, custom stamps, and an exclusive collection of envelopes and cards. Paper Source offers an original aesthetic, with a distinct color palette and proprietary designs that are handcrafted by a Chicago-based design team. As of July 2018, Paper Source operates stores in 29 states, the District of Columbia, plus an ecommerce store and wholesale division. For more information, please visit www.papersource.com.