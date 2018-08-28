Tile Calls on ModusLink to Help Realize Full Potential of Australian Market

WALTHAM, Mass. & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tile, the leading smart location company, has turned to ModusLink©, the global provider of adaptive supply chain services and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN), to help it more efficiently penetrate the high-growth Australian market for its Bluetooth trackers.

Previously, Tile managed its direct-to-consumer business in Australia from the United States, a multi-faceted challenge to grow market presence and operate cost-effectively. Beyond the obvious high cost of shipping, this approach made meeting consumer expectations on delivery times nearly impossible. Further, recent tax legislation that applies GST tax of 10% to all import shipments removes an incentive for Australian consumers to buy online from e-tailers based in other countries.

An in-country supply chain capability was seen by Tile as a solution to its strategic aims. ModusLink, its supply chain services partner in the APAC and EMEA regions, had a small facility in Australia, which served as the starting point for the two companies’ collaboration.

“Once we decided to open a fulfillment center in Australia, we knew our partner selection in this market would be critical,” said Stephen Beard, Tile’s director of Global Fulfillment and Logistics. “Given our relationship with ModusLink, their performance for us in other markets, and their commitment to invest in Sydney, ultimately this was an easy decision for us.”

ModusLink’s adaptive approach to supply chain services is marked by creativity and flexibility to find and implement solutions that help build customer relationships and boost business performance. “As consumer demand for a quick, easy and satisfying online shopping experience grows – regardless of where they live in the world – the need for brands to deliver all that without a negative business impact is imperative,” said Hans Veenendaal, ModusLink’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Our expanded presence in Australia reflects our commitment to help our partner, Tile, expand in that market as well.”

About Tile

Tile gives everything the power of smart location. Tile’s devices, network and mobile app work together to help people locate the things that matter to them most. Tile’s community spans 230 countries and territories and helps people locate more than two million items every day. The Tile Platform makes it possible for other companies to embed smart location into their own products. The company is based in Silicon Valley and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, GGV Capital and Khosla Ventures. Tile is a top seller in retail stores and is sold online around the world.

About ModusLink Corporation

Steel Connect, Inc. is a publicly-traded diversified holding company (Nasdaq Global Select Market symbol "STCN") with two wholly-owned subsidiaries – ModusLink Corporation and IWCO Direct – that have market-leading positions in supply chain management and direct marketing.

ModusLink Corporation provides digital and physical supply chain services to many of the world's leading brands across a diverse range of industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, computing and storage, software and content, consumer packaged goods, medical devices, retail and luxury and connected devices. With a global footprint spanning North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific, the Company's Adaptive Approach to supply chain services helps to drive growth, lower costs, and improve profitability.

IWCO Direct is a leading provider of data-driven marketing solutions that help clients drive response across all marketing channels to create new and more loyal customers. It is the largest direct mail production provider in North America, with a full range of services including strategy, creative, and production for multichannel marketing campaigns, along with one of the industry's most sophisticated postal logistics strategies for direct mail.

For details on ModusLink Corporation's services visit www.moduslink.com

For details on IWCO Direct visit www.iwco.com