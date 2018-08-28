Redneck Riviera Whiskey Now in Winn-Dixie’s Florida Stores

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST), today announced that Winn-Dixie has added Redneck Riviera Whiskey to its spirits product lineup in 136 stores throughout the state of Florida. Winn-Dixie is a well-known presence in the southeastern United States and one of the largest supermarket chains operating in Florida. Launched in February of 2018, Redneck Riviera Whiskey is a collaboration between Eastside and John Rich, the multi-platinum country-music artist and one-half of the award-winning duo Big & Rich.

Robert Manfredonia, Vice President of National Accounts for Eastside Distilling, said, “We are proud to add a prominent and established firm like Winn-Dixie to our list of national and regional retailers. Winn-Dixie is a leading grocery and liquor chain in the southeast and represents a great platform for growing our Redneck Riviera Whiskey brand in Florida and, when that is successful, other southeastern states in the Winn-Dixie footprint.”

Redneck Riviera Whiskey is a small batch whiskey with vanilla honey smoothness and a subtle finish that consumers are sure to love. Redneck Riviera Whiskey was crafted by the famed distilling team at Eastside, including Travis Schoney and Mel Heim. The team painstakingly developed what Eastside and John Rich believe is a superb whiskey unlike any other on the market, working over many months, with input from John Rich and friends.

Launched in February 2018, Redneck Riviera Whiskey is now distributed to a 28 state list comprised of Texas, California, Louisiana, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, North Dakota, South Dakota, Oregon, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Kentucky, Missouri, Washington, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Alaska, Illinois, Michigan, Kansas, Colorado, Nevada and Arizona.

Redneck Riviera products support the Folds of Honor Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the families of American military killed or disabled in the line of duty. John has taken to heart the Folds of Honor mission and has been an active advocate on behalf of the foundation. He has “put his money where his mouth is” in terms of generously tithing to the foundation a share of the profit from his growing Redneck Riviera brand, including apparel, lifestyle products and the newly introduced Redneck Riviera Whiskey that he developed. Since 2007, the Folds of Honor Foundation has carried forth this singular, noble mission – to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members. Their motto says it best: “Honor Their Sacrifice. Educate Their Legacy.”

About Winn-Dixie

Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout five southeastern states - Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Winn-Dixie Stores, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers, which is one of the largest supermarket chains based in the Southeast. For more information, please visit www.winndixie.com and www.segrocers.com.

About Redneck Riviera

Redneck Riviera, John Rich’s privately held lifestyle brand, celebrates America’s hard-working men and women. Built for people who live to turn up the music and have fun with friends and family, Redneck Riviera is America’s ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ brand that offers something for everyone who likes to rock the red, white and blue all year long. Launched in 2014, the brand brings these values to life through footwear, apparel, hospitality, food, spirits and licensed products in a variety of categories. Redneck Riviera has expanded its reach with the opening of a honky-tonk bar. More information can be found here.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since 2008. The company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum and a distinctive line of fruit infused spirits. Eastside Distilling is majority owner of Big Bottom Distilling (makers of The Ninety One Gin, Navy Strength Gin and Delta Rye whiskey) and the Redneck Riviera Whiskey Co. All Eastside, Big Bottom and Redneck Riviera spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside’s MotherLode Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest’s leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals, anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.