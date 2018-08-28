DHS Accepts Buchanan & Edwards and Innovatrix into Small Business Mentor-Protege Program

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Buchanan & Edwards Inc., an award-winning and fast-growing technology leader creating transformative solutions for government customers, and small-business partner Innovatrix have been accepted into the Department of Homeland Security’s Mentor-Protege program.

Led by technical program manager and CEO Reita Sikka, Innovatrix specializes in development operations and agile solutions. The consultancy brings an extensive past performance history with the Department of Homeland Security to this collaboration with Buchanan & Edwards. Sikka previously worked as the director of program management and development at Valiant Solutions.

“ We are honored to be part of one of the early additions to the DHS Mentor-Protege program and excited to be partnering with Innovatrix,” said Dennis Kelly, president and CEO of Buchanan & Edwards. “ Through Ms. Sikka’s extensive past work supporting the CIO office and systems architecture projects at DHS, she has deep knowledge and a tremendous understanding of the department’s IT system challenges and processes. We have great appreciation for small businesses and believe this kind of collaboration is extremely valuable in advancing the best solutions possible for our customers by providing technologies that create greater efficiencies and best support our government’s mission.”

Tony Vanchieri, the Buchanan & Edwards DHS Mentor-Protege manager, was one of the first 87 employees at the newly formed TSA in 2001, and will oversee the program implementation for Buchanan & Edwards.

The DHS Mentor-Protege is designed to motivate and encourage large-business prime contractors to provide mutually beneficial development assistance to small businesses through contracting partnerships. To learn more about Buchanan & Edwards, visit www.Buchanan-Edwards.com.

About Buchanan & Edwards

Since 1998, Buchanan & Edwards Inc. has served as a trusted partner on missions of vital importance to our customers, the nation and the world. Our experience in the civilian, defense, intelligence and law enforcement markets combined with our expertise in data analytics, cyber intelligence, operations support, cloud migration and digital services enable us to anticipate change and deliver tomorrow’s solutions today. For additional information, please visit our website at www.Buchanan-Edwards.com.