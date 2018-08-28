Oldest Police Agency in the U.S. Goes Live with Tyler Technologies’ Public Safety Solution

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced that it has successfully gone live with the Division of Capitol Police in Richmond, Virginia, for Tyler’s New World™ public safety solutions. The agency is now using a full suite of Tyler’s New World solutions, including New World Enterprise computer-aided dispatch™ (CAD), New World Law Enforcement Records Management System™ (LERMS), New World Mobile™, and New World Decision Support Software™ (DSS).

To streamline business operations for the Capitol Police, Tyler replaced an outdated public safety system that the agency had been using since 1999 with its New World public safety solutions. Capitol Police’s main objective with the implementation was to increase situational awareness for its staff, which includes more than 70 police officers.

“Our community is very diverse and spread out, and we’re excited to have these public safety solutions increasing safety for everyone from college students to state employees and state legislators,” said Colonel Anthony S. Pike, chief of the Division of Capitol Police. “Our agency is always looking for ways to be more progressive with our technology, and Tyler’s solutions are enabling better communication, real-time updates from the field, and more accurate records.”

The implementation of Tyler’s New World public safety solutions aligns with Capitol Police’s strategic plan to use technology to improve communications, training and scheduling, and to ensure the safety and security of facilities and the protection of people. Specifically, the New World Enterprise CAD system streamlines calls for service and accurately manages them within the New World LERMS. By having access to New World Mobile, officers can quickly make updates in the field, increasing efficiency with reporting.

“The Division of Capitol Police is clearly a progressive leader in public safety, and this was evidenced by their strong level of commitment and partnership with Tyler during the implementation,” said Greg Sebastian, president of Tyler’s Public Safety Division. “We look forward to seeing the benefits for Capitol Police as they increase situational awareness with their suite of solutions to better serve their diverse community.”

Capitol Police is celebrating its 400th anniversary year and is regarded as the first organized policing agency in the U.S. Today, it provides progressive law enforcement for Virginia’s State Capitol Complex as well as protective services and details for Virginia’s Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Virginia’s Supreme Court Justices and Virginia’s legislators.

Richmond is the capital of Virginia and is among America’s oldest cities. It has a population of more than 200,000. Tyler also provides its EnerGov™ civic services, Munis® enterprise resource planning, and Socrata® data and insights solutions to the city of Richmond.

