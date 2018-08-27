DynCorp International Awarded Contract for Aircraft Maintenance at Joint Base Andrews

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On August 23, The Department of Defense awarded DynCorp International (DI) a contract to support the United States Air Force at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland. DI will provide executive airlift maintenance support for all management, personnel and equipment. Services performed will include fixed-wing flight line and back shop maintenance for the 89th Airlift Wing aircraft, as well as back shop support services to the 811th Operations Group rotary-wing aircraft.

The competitively-awarded, firm-fixed-price contract has a base year plus four option years and an additional six-month option period, valued at $203.1 million if all options are exercised. The period of performance is September 1, 2018 through February 29, 2024.

“Maintaining the aircraft that transport our nation’s leaders is a tremendous responsibility,” said Joe Ford, DynAviation president. “We are honored to have earned the trust and confidence of the United States Air Force in this exceptionally important mission and look forward to continuing our legacy of superior service on this contract.”

DI was the first contractor awarded this contract, back in 2001.

