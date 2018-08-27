Pharma Logistics Announces Partnership with Texas Association of Community Health Centers (TACHC)

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pharma Logistics is announcing a partnership with Texas Association of Community Health Centers (TACHC) to offer its reverse pharmaceutical distribution services. Through this personalized partner approach, Pharma Logistics programs and services are focused on compliance, convenience, and affordability, while offering insight and analytics on the pharmaceutical returns process.

TACHC is a private, non-profit membership association representing Texas safety-net health care providers. As the federally-designated primary care association for the state, TACHC is the link between federal, state and local entities providing healthcare for Texas’ most vulnerable populations. TACHC members include community health centers, federally-designated migrant, public housing and homeless healthcare centers, health center networks and other providers who strive to meet the healthcare needs of the uninsured and underserved.

The partnership gives TACHC members access to Pharma Logistics’ services, including Box and Ship and Onsite programs. With Pharma Logistics onsite service its knowledgeable, local service representatives come onsite to: collect returns, complete required paperwork, and pack up returns shipment for pick up by the carrier.

About Pharma Logistics

Founded in 1996, Pharma Logistics is the trusted, proven industry leader in reverse pharmaceutical distribution services, including rapid credit, box and ship, onsite and drug take back programs. Pharma Logistics clients include hospital pharmacies, the DOD and VA Health System, independent pharmacies, pharmacy chains and physicians’ offices. For more information about Pharma Logistics, visit the website at: www.pharmalogistics.com.