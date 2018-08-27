Usabilla Partners with ConversionXL

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Usabilla, the global Voice of Customer (VoC) technology provider, today announced a strategic partnership with ConversionXL (CXL), a leading agency and source for optimization, growth and digital analytics expertise. This alliance will offer both current and future Usabilla and ConversionXL customers robust digital marketing and conversion optimization services fueled by leading VoC technology.

Usabilla’s VoC solution extracts customers’ and prospects’ specific wants, needs, pain points and hesitations in regards to website and digital marketing optimization strategies through targeted surveys and feedback widgets. Armed with these insights, optimization decisions can be more strategic and customer centric.

Under this new partnership, ConversionXL will be able to leverage Usabilla’s VoC technology for its enterprise-level customers. Additionally, Usabilla customers that need additional optimization support for website, content or Pay-Per-Click performance, will now have access to ConversionXL’s offerings.

CXL’s Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) process includes: heuristic analysis, analytics and mouse tracking data analysis, and user session replay videos. Additionally ConversionXL relies on customer & web surveys as part of their CRO methodology, which will now be provided by Usabilla’s technology.

“Usabilla chose ConversionXL as a Solution Partner for optimization because of the company’s commitment to customer centricity,” said Marc van Agteren, CEO at Usabilla. “Customer feedback is a core component of its digital marketing and conversion optimization services, and this ensures us that our own customers will be successful with all their optimization efforts.”

According to Viljo Vabrit, senior conversion strategist at ConversionXL, VoC is a cornerstone of ConversionXL’s optimization methodology. The company chose to partner with Usabilla because of its ability to capture and analyze large amounts of feedback and easily integrate with other web analytic and optimization tools. “The real-time customer feedback Usabilla captures gives our customers an edge when it comes to boosting conversions and drive ongoing optimization” Vabrit said.

With existing projects in the works and future projects planned both parties are excited to bring their clients increased value. For more information on the partnership and Usabilla’s offerings, please visit Usabilla's Partner Page.

About Usabilla

Usabilla, a globally trusted customer and employee listening platform, was founded with the belief that continuous user feedback is the key to any successful website, product or service. Its services helps brands to improve the performance of their websites, apps and emails with live user feedback. Over 20,000 clients worldwide use Usabilla’s Voice of Customer solutions to improve user experience, increase conversions and boost customer satisfaction. For more information, visit http://www.usabilla.com.

About ConversionXL

CXL is a data-driven growth and conversion optimization agency with a global reach. CXL offers managed CRO services for mid-market to enterprise companies to grow their online profits and trains marketing teams at CXL Institute. For more information, visit https://conversionxl.com/agency/.