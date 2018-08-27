T-Mobile Customers Get Exclusive $4 Movie Tickets to Opening Weekend of “The Predator”

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Earlier this year, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and Twentieth Century Fox announced an exclusive partnership to give T-Mobile customers $4 movie tickets to the biggest movies of the year, and now The Predator has entered the fray! This morning, T-Mobile CEO John Legere exclusively debuted a sneak peek from behind the scenes of The Predator, and T-Mobile customers are getting a beast of a deal with $4 movie tickets from Atom Tickets to opening weekend AND an opportunity to win a bunch of Predator-themed prizes:

On Tuesday, August 28 in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or on Twitter @TMobile, everyone can enter for a chance to win a Predator -themed dream trip to Mexico to immerse yourself in the jungle where the original flick was filmed!

-themed dream trip to Mexico to immerse yourself in the jungle where the original flick was filmed! Starting Tuesday, Sept. 4 in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, and all week long, you can play a game and enter for a chance to win movie tickets for you and a friend for an ENTIRE YEAR from Atom Tickets!

And, on Tuesday, Sept. 11, every Un-carrier customer with the T-Mobile Tuesdays app can snag a movie ticket to see The Predator during opening weekend for just $4!

“Thanking customers just for being with us is what we do. Together with Twentieth Century Fox, we’ve have been giving our customers $4 tickets to the biggest movies all summer long … just to say thank you,” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “Grab your popcorn and be among the first to see one of the most anticipated movies of the summer!”

Can’t wait for opening weekend on Sept. 14? T-Mobile has got you covered there too. On Tuesday, August 28, T-Mobile customers can just click to enter in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app or anyone can answer a Predator-themed question from @TMobile on Twitter, to enter for a chance to win an action-packed trip to Mexico and experience the ultimate Predator mission in the place where the original movie was filmed. This once-in-a-lifetime trip includes a three nights’ stay in a top-secret treehouse in the heart of the jungle for you and a guest, and it’s all courtesy of T-Mobile.

Then, Tuesday, September 4, the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and tmobiletuesdays.com will feature an interactive movie trailer game, with the grand prize of free movie tickets for two for a YEAR from Atom Tickets. Using your newfound alien sight, find and click on hidden images in the video to enter to win.

“Twentieth Century Fox is thrilled to continue our successful partnership with T-Mobile,” said Chris Cerbo, SVP Marketing Partnerships, Twentieth Century Fox. “We’re excited to be able to offer fans of The Predator this exclusive opportunity to experience the film on its opening weekend.”

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black's explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe's most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

Un-carrier customers can claim their $4 movie ticket in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on September 11, redeem it through the Atom Tickets app and see The Predator in theaters starting September 14.

For more details visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-tuesdays.

Limited time offers; subject to change. $4 Ticket: Qualifying plan required for T-Mobile Tuesdays. Free Atom account req’d. Claim in App by 4:59 am ET on 9/12/18 and redeem with Atom by 4:49 am ET on 9/17/18. Limit 1 per ticket order. Sweepstakes: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of the 50 U.S./D.C./P.R., 18+. 8/28/18-8/29/18 & 9/4/18-9/10/18. On how to enter and full rules, visit t-mobiletuesdays.com. Void where prohibited by law. Sponsored by T-Mobile.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 75.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.

About Twentieth Century Fox Film

One of the world’s largest producers and distributors of motion pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Film produces, acquires and distributes motion pictures throughout the world. These motion pictures are produced or acquired by the following units of Twentieth Century Fox Film: Twentieth Century Fox, Fox 2000 Pictures, Fox Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox Animation and Fox Family.