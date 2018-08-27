Chase Ultimate Rewards® Takes Off with JetBlue®, Adding TrueBlue® as its Newest Point Transfer Partner

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chase Card Services, a division of JPMorgan Chase & Co., and JetBlue today announced the addition of the airline’s TrueBlue loyalty program as the newest Chase Ultimate Rewards point transfer partner. Eligible Chase cardmembers can now transfer Ultimate Rewards points to TrueBlue points for travel on one of JetBlue’s 1,000+ daily flights to more than 100 destinations. Eligible Chase cardmembers with Ultimate Rewards have access to a total of 13 airline and hotel loyalty programs for 1:1 point transfer, reaching thousands of destinations globally.

“We are excited to add the TrueBlue program to our point transfer family giving customers the option to use Ultimate Rewards points to enjoy JetBlue’s award-winning service and inflight experience,” said Lorraine Hansen, Head of Ultimate Rewards and Loyalty Solutions at Chase. “Cardmembers can transfer points to TrueBlue at full value, making it easy to redeem for flights, including seats in Mint, JetBlue’s refreshing take on premium travel.”

Eligible Chase credit cardmembers, including Chase Sapphire ReserveSM, Chase Sapphire Preferred® and Ink Business PreferredSM, can transfer Ultimate Rewards points to their TrueBlue account in increments of 1,000 and are transferred at full 1:1 value – meaning one Ultimate Rewards point is equal to one TrueBlue point. TrueBlue points don’t expire and can be used for any seat, any time. Additionally, TrueBlue members can earn and share points together with a Family Pooling option. Plus, JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach (based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines), free brand-name snacks and drinks, and free high-speed Wi-Fi, DIRECTV® and movies at every seat.

“As other airlines continue to devalue their loyalty programs for most of their customers, we’re continuing to strengthen TrueBlue and adding more value for members,” said Monique Mammoli, Director of Loyalty & Partnerships, JetBlue. “We’re delighted to welcome Ultimate Rewards and its members to our award-winning TrueBlue program. Ultimate Rewards offers a generous and simple 1:1 point transfer program allowing members to enjoy JetBlue flights even faster.”

JetBlue’s TrueBlue loyalty program rewards all customers, regardless of their travel frequency. With TrueBlue, there are no blackout dates with all seats available for redemption, and points never expire. Additional information about TrueBlue and how to register for the program can be found at trueblue.jetblue.com.

Ultimate Rewards is the loyalty and rewards program providing value, choice and flexibility for Chase cardmembers. In addition to redeeming for travel, cardmembers have options to redeem for experiences, gift cards, cash back, paying with points for a statement credit, and more. For more information on Ultimate Rewards, visit www.ChaseUltimateRewards.com.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline®, and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 40 million customers a year to 102 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 1,000 daily flights. For more information please visit www.jetblue.com.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly half of America's households with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,100 branches, 16,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to www.chase.com