City of Hope | South Bay Opens Today in the New $80 Million Providence Advanced Care Center in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City of Hope | South Bay officially opens its doors today in Torrance, bringing top-ranked cancer care to the region. For the first time, South Bay residents will have access to both the facility's leading-edge, quality cancer care and innovative clinical trials.

The 25,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art cancer center at 5215 Torrance Blvd. in Torrance occupies two floors of a newly constructed, three-story medical office building owned by Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Centers.

City of Hope, which recently was listed as one of the nation’s “Best Hospitals” for cancer for the 12th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report, has long delivered signature cancer care at its main campus in Duarte and has been expanding this care to more communities in Southern California, currently spanning 30 locations across the region.

Harlan Levine, M.D., president of strategy and business ventures at City of Hope, said offering City of Hope’s best-in-class cancer care within Providence’s new Advanced Care Center in Torrance enables patients in the South Bay to receive the best possible care, which is at the core of the missions of both organizations.

“The nation faces a growing demand for oncology care at a time of increasing complexity of treatment, increased demand and rising costs,” Levine said. “City of Hope brings new, research-driven treatment options to the South Bay. We want to ensure patients have the premier care they deserve and still be close to home.”

At City of Hope | South Bay, patients will have access to top-notch surgical, radiation and medical oncology, with 20 exam rooms and infusion areas for chemotherapy patients as well as three procedure rooms. Additionally, South Bay patients will soon have access to City of Hope’s clinical trials – the newest research-driven ways to fight tough cancers.

The cancer center also will include a “Positive Image Center℠,” the first one City of Hope is offering outside of its main campus in Duarte. The Positive Image Center provides a safe, reassuring space for patients to learn how to minimize the cosmetic side effects of treatment via consultations with oncology-trained, licensed cosmetologists. Ample free parking for patients also will be provided.

Garry Olney, interim chief executive of Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Centers, said Providence is dedicated to quality and compassionate care. “Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center is proud to collaborate with City of Hope in advancing cancer care by working in alignment to bring the latest diagnostics, treatments and clinical trials to the new ambulatory care center in Torrance. The opening of the City of Hope cancer center signifies a pivotal development in health care services for our South Bay communities as our two organizations work to improve patient outcomes.”

Providence is anchored in Southern California by six hospitals and is the second largest health care provider in the Greater Los Angeles Area. Providence Little Company of Mary, ranked among the nation’s top hospitals for quality and patient safety, plans to open the rest of the Advanced Care Center by the end of the year.

Photos available at https://goo.gl/8Z41tq.

About City of Hope

City of Hope is an independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Designated as one of only 49 comprehensive cancer centers, the highest recognition bestowed by the National Cancer Institute, City of Hope is also a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, with research and treatment protocols that advance care throughout the world. City of Hope’s main campus is in Duarte, California, just northeast of Los Angeles, with additional locations throughout Southern California. It is ranked as one of "America's Best Hospitals" in cancer by U.S. News & World Report. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a pioneer in the fields of bone marrow transplantation, diabetes and numerous breakthrough cancer drugs based on technology developed at the institution. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.

About Providence St. Joseph Health Southern California

PSJH Southern California is a not-for-profit Catholic health network of 13 hospitals, approximately 90 clinics, TrinityCare Hospice and its TrinityKids Care pediatric hospice, Providence High School, home health care services, eight wellness centers and numerous physician groups. Together these ministries, including secular affiliates and some representing other faiths, generate $7.5 billion in net revenue and have approximately 35,000 employees – called caregivers – and nearly 5,200 physicians on staff. PSJH Southern California is part of Providence St. Joseph Health, a health system of 111,000 caregivers serving in 51 hospitals, 829 clinics and a comprehensive range of services across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington. PSJH strives to increase access to health care and bring quality, compassionate care to those we serve, with a focus on those most in need.