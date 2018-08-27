Navigant Closes Sale of Its Disputes, Forensics, and Legal Technology Segment and Transaction Advisory Services Practice to Ankura

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navigant (NYSE: NCI) today announced the completed sale of its Disputes, Forensics, and Legal Technology segment and Transaction Advisory Services practice to Ankura Consulting Group, LLC, a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners.

The transaction closed on August 24, 2018. The transaction was valued at $470 million and represented a 11.9x adjusted EBITDA multiple.* Navigant expects to realize approximately $370 million in net cash proceeds from the transaction, after taxes and transaction and separation-related costs. These proceeds will be used to return capital to shareholders and pursue growth opportunities.

The streamlined Navigant combines deep industry expertise and transformational insight to deliver management consulting and managed services to clients in industries undergoing transformational change. More information about the transaction is available on the Navigant website (investors.navigant.com).

*Calculation based on the one-year period ending first quarter 2018, when including a fully allocated share of Navigant corporate G&A.

About Navigant

