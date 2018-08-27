Vivendi-owned Advertising Giant Havas and Capitol Music Group Form Annex Tower Creative, a Culture and Entertainment Agency in the Iconic Capitol Records Tower in Los Angeles

From Left to Right: Capitol Music Group Chairman/CEO Steve Barnett; Universal Music Group EVP Michele Anthony; Havas Creative, North America Chairman/Chief Creative Officer Jason Peterson; Havas Creative, North America Chairman/CEO Paul Marobella; Universal Music Group Chairman/CEO Lucian Grainge; Capitol Music Group Chief Operating Officer Michelle Jubelirer; and Capitol Music Group SVP Brian Nolan. Executives gather at the launch of Annex Tower Creative on Aug. 8, 2018 at Capitol Congress in Los Angeles. (Photo: Business Wire)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an unprecedented move to scale the company’s global culture and entertainment network ANNEX, Havas has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Universal Music Group’s Capitol Music Group (CMG) and the expansion of ANNEX to Los Angeles with the launch of Annex Tower Creative. Both Universal Music Group and Havas are part of content, media and communications group Vivendi. Located in the iconic Capitol Records Tower in Hollywood, Annex Tower Creative is a first of its kind alliance between a U.S. creative agency and an American record label. Annex Tower Creative will allow for cross collaboration between brands and artists across CMG’s multiple record labels, as well as unique partnerships within music, entertainment, art, fashion and brands to create cutting-edge content and cultural experiences. The result will provide new revenue opportunities for artists, labels and brands, as well as a completely unique combination of skills within the new entity.

“ One of Vivendi’s priorities is continued collaboration and convergence between our communications, entertainment, film and gaming properties to create a differentiated offering for our clients,” said Yannick Bolloré, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Havas Group and Chairman of Vivendi. “ Annex Tower Creative is a proof point of our ability to bring together two distinct areas of talent across cultural categories to create breakthrough partnerships and work. It is an exciting and innovative move, which will be beneficial to all our stakeholders.”

Havas Creative, North America Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Jason Peterson added, “ Ad people have been talking about the merging of entertainment and advertising forever. We just opened a social-first content center inside the hottest record label in the world.”

ANNEX employs 200 people across offices in New York, Chicago and Singapore. Most recently, ANNEX expanded to Atlanta with the opening of Annex Bookstore, and there are plans for a new ANNEX/Vivendi Village in New York as well as future locations abroad in Paris and London. CMG, a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), the world’s leading music company, is home to a diverse array of artists that includes Paul McCartney, Sam Smith, Katy Perry, Bastille, Disclosure, Halsey, Vic Mensa, Migos, and many more.

Paul Marobella, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Havas Creative, North America, said that CMG is a progressive company with a flourishing creative collective tuned in to existing and emerging trends. The company is capable of providing a unique cultural perspective to keep Havas’ clients innovative and ahead of the curve.

According to CMG’s Chief Operating Officer Michelle Jubelirer, “ ANNEX has loudly established itself as an innovative and rule-breaking agency that combines the best of culture, entertainment and creativity to help brands remain on the cutting edge of cultural trends. This agency shapes trends, not follows them, and we’re excited to work with their network of creators to create meaningful music partnerships between CMG artists and ANNEX clients.”

About Capitol Music Group

Capitol Music Group (CMG) is comprised of Capitol Records, Virgin Records, Motown Records, Blue Note Records, Astralwerks, Harvest Records and Capitol Christian Music Group, as well as Capitol Studios and the company's independent label services and distribution division, Caroline. Capitol Music Group is based in Hollywood, California in the iconic Capitol Tower.

Artists that record for CMG labels include: Ryan Adams, Erykah Badu, Banks, The Beach Boys, The Beatles, Beck, Bee Gees, Jon Bellion, B.J. The Chicago Kid, Rosanne Cash, Christine and the Queens, Neil Diamond, Robert Glasper, Halsey, Don Henley, Hillsong United, Niall Horan, Illenium, Judah And The Lion, Tori Kelly, Kem, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, Charles Lloyd, tobyMac, Paul McCartney, Vic Mensa, Migos, Ne-Yo, NF, Norah Jones, Katy Perry, Gregory Porter, Rich Homie Quan, Maggie Rogers, Calum Scott, Bob Seger, Troye Sivan and Chris Tomlin. For the U.S.: 5 Seconds Of Summer, Bastille, Disclosure, Empire Of The Sun, Glass Animals, MNEK and Sam Smith.

Capitol Music Group is a division of Universal Music Group, which is a fully owned subsidiary of Vivendi.

About ANNEX

Culture never sleeps. In order to be on the pulse of what’s happening, you have to be part of it and live it—every single day. That’s why we created ANNEX. Launched in Chicago, ANNEX is a cultural epicenter focused on emerging consumers, including Millennials and Centennials. The network of 200 people is comprised of creators, influencers and leaders who are not only fluent in contemporary conventions, but are also the architects and instigators of what’s cool and important. Visit us at annexneversleeps.com, or follow us on Twitter @The_Annex_, Facebook and Instagram @The.Annex.