Amerigroup Washington Selected to Receive Statewide Medicaid Contracts

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amerigroup Washington, a wholly owned subsidiary of Anthem, Inc., has been selected by the Washington State Health Care Authority to receive new contracts, which will enable the health plan to provide integrated clinical care services to Medicaid-eligible residents throughout the state. The new services, which will start becoming effective on January 1, 2019, include a broad range of care such as medical, mental health, substance abuse treatment and dental benefits.

Amerigroup has served Washington’s Medicaid consumers since 2012, and has more than 20 years of experience providing innovative, industry-leading Medicaid services that improve quality of care and deliver better health outcomes to consumers and communities across the United States.

“Over the past six years, Amerigroup has built a depth of experience and understanding of the unique needs of Medicaid consumers in Washington,” said Craig Smith, President, Amerigroup Washington health plan. “We have worked diligently to create a better healthcare experience and partner with the community in providing integrated, person-centered care solutions as well as in administrating statewide housing and employment support services. We are honored to have the opportunity to again expand our reach across the entire state to deliver fresh, new approaches that will help build a better future for Washington’s Medicaid consumers.”

In May 2017, the Washington State Health Care Authority awarded Amerigroup a contract to provide fully integrated managed care for Medicaid consumers in Chelan, Douglas and Grant regions, which extended Amerigroup’s footprint beyond Washington’s North Central Region. Amerigroup was then awarded a contract to serve as the state’s sole third-party administrator of supportive housing and employment services for Washington’s eligible Medicaid consumers statewide. Most recently, Amerigroup was selected to receive additional contracts that will expand Amerigroup’s fully integrated health care services to all regions of the state and add statewide dental benefit coordination to Amerigroup’s services offering.

Amerigroup health plan dental benefits will be administered by DentaQuest and are expected to begin on Jan. 1, 2019. Also on Jan. 1, 2019, Amerigroup will begin serving Greater Columbia, King, North Sound, Pierce and Spokane regions as they transition to integrated managed care. On Jan. 1, 2020, Washington’s remaining services areas, which include Great Rivers, Salish, and Thurston-Mason regions, will transition to integrated managed care and also be served by Amerigroup.

For more information about Amerigroup Washington and its services, visit www.myamerigroup.com/wa.

About Amerigroup Washington

Amerigroup Washington helps improve health care access and quality for approximately 150,000 Washington residents by developing innovative care management programs and services. Members are assured care that is not only accessible, but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated and person-centered. Amerigroup Washington provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage members to become active participants in improving and managing their health. Through access to health education programs, our members are empowered to choose and sustain a healthy lifestyle.