Chubb Signs Enterprise License Agreement with Duck Creek Technologies

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duck Creek Technologies announced today that Chubb, the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company and a longtime Duck Creek customer, has signed an enterprise license agreement to make Duck Creek solutions available to all of Chubb’s business units worldwide. The expanded relationship with Duck Creek is one component of the insurer’s strategic focus on transforming itself to thrive in the digital age.

“With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb values solutions that are global, scalable and able to support both our traditional business lines as well as digital initiatives,” said Monique Shivanandan, Chief Information Officer at Chubb. “Chubb utilizes Duck Creek solutions to support several businesses, including offerings for the small commercial marketplace in North America and claims-related technology in the company’s international travel and accident and health insurance businesses. With this agreement, we will extend the platform’s capabilities to our other business lines globally.”

“At Duck Creek, we have built a platform with the depth and flexibility to meet the needs of global insurance companies with varied business lines,” said Michael Jackowski, CEO of Duck Creek. “We are committed to helping Chubb streamline its operations, deliver world-class customer service, and bring new and exciting products to market. We’re excited to expand our relationship with Chubb.”

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies paves a genuine path to the future for P&C insurance companies. Decades of insurance experience underpin advanced technologies specifically designed to accommodate change - allowing carriers to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek solutions are available standalone or as a full suite. All are available via Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider’s SaaS solution for the P&C insurance industry. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.